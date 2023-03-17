Film about grief to be presented
DELHI — A free, brown-bag lunchtime screening of the documentary film “Speaking Grief” will be presented from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Bushel at 106 Main St. in Delhi.
According to a media release, a question-and-answer session will follow led by Kristen Jastremski, a bereavement counselor at Helios Care.
Speaking Grief explores the transformative experience of losing a family member in a death and grief-avoidant society. “It is so important for us to recognize and be better able to support those experiencing grief,” Jastremski noted in the release, adding that “WPSU and the New York Life Foundation have put together a very moving film that can help us to open the conversation about grief.”
The initiative of “Speaking Grief” is to normalize the universal yet stigmatized human experience of grieving. The national public media initiative includes a television documentary, media-rich website, social media campaign, and numerous community engagement events, all aimed at starting a national conversation about grief. Produced by WPSU Penn State with philanthropic support and outreach collaboration from The New York Life Foundation, this initiative seeks to normalize grief through candid interviews and help people become more comfortable with the many faces, forms, and personal experiences of grief.
The presentation was organized by Helios Care, a nonprofit agency that serves the communities in the counties of Delaware, Otsego, and Schoharie.
Visit speakinggrief.org and bushelcollective.org for more information.
Criteria for grads noted by Elks
The South Central Elks District that includes Oneonta, Sidney and Norwich, will offer several scholarships to graduating high school seniors this year.
According to a media release, applicants must be a child or grandchild of a district Elk member, plan to attend college, trade school, be self employed or join the military. A short essay and list of extracurricular activities is also required.
Applications will be made available by request to local scholarship chairman Flo Loomis at lojac@dmcom.net, or by leaving a message at 607-432-1312.
Completed applications must be returned by April 30.
