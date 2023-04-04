Oneonta PEO to meet Thursday
BOWERSTOWN — The Oneonta chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Clark Sports Center at 124 County Highway 52, in Bowerstown. Call 607-267-0539 for more information.
Unusual railroads to be identified
DELHI — A PowerPoint presentation called “Unusual Railroads of Upstate NY” will be presented at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Delaware County Historical Association in Delhi.
According to a media release, John Duda, a railroad historian and trustee of the Greater Fleischmanns Museum of Memories, will address what he describes as some of the region’s more unusual railroads.
DCHA is at 46549 State Highway 10 in Delhi/
Admission is free. Call 607-746-3849 or email dcha@delhi.net for more information.
Morning program set on phenology
SHERBURNE — “Phenology Phenomena” will be presented at 10 a.m Saturday, April 8, at Rogers Environmental Education Center at 2721 State Highway 80 in Sherburne.
According to a media release, phenology is the study of the timing of natural events, also called the science of tracking seasonal changes. The three main factors that affect phenology are sunlight, temperature and precipitation.
Saturday’s program will cover how to track phenology locally, regional natural cycles and how phenology is used to tell the effects of climate change.
Email ellen@friendsofrogers.org by call 607-674-4733 for more information and to register.
Butternut Grange to meet Monday
GILBERTSVILLE — Butternut Valley Grange will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 10, at the Grange Hall on Bloom Street.
According to a media release, the first ballot for June’s election of officers will be distributed at the meeting.
It was reported at last month’s meeting that the monthly mini-meal delivery program is being received by nearly 30 households.
It was also announced that craft fairs will be held at the Grange Hall in July, October and December.
Community Service Chair Anna Ritchey reported that birthday cake kits were donated to food banks in Unadilla, Otego and Butternut Valley. Members voted to support additional kits to the same three food banks after learning that patron families shared their appreciation of them. The kits were designed as a project of the New York State Grange to help celebrate 150 years of community involvement and help families in need to be able to celebrate a child’s birthday with a traditional birthday cake. The kits include cake mix, vegetable oil, frosting, blank birthday cards and a cake pan with lid. Eggs are typically provided by the pantry.
Preparations for a takeout roast pork dinner scheduled for Thursday, April 27, are under the direction of Marlene Brooks, Sandra Stoy, Cathy Galley and Lynne Porter. Proceeds will help with operational expenses and future community service projects.
The social committee for Monday’s meeting will be Donna Dvoracek and Cathy Galley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.