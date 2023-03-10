Community Foundation accepting applications for 2023 awards
SPRINGFIELD — The Community Foundation of Otsego County is accepting applications for its 2023 awards cycle.
According to a media release, $150,000 will be allocated in the categories of Strengthening Our Community, Strengthening Our Nonprofits and Addressing Immediate Needs.
There are also awards available from the Advocates for Springfield fund and Greater Otego Library and Education fund.
The first round in the application process will deadline June 15 and will be followed by a second round deadline of Oct. 15.
Visit the “Get Funding” section at www.cfotsego.org or email contact@cfotsego.org for more information.
