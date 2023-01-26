Center to present chili tasting event
SIDNEY — A chili tasting featuring entertainment by Uncleshake will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Community Cultural Center at 1 Bridge St. in Sidney.
According to organizers, chili, provided by local restaurants, will be available to sample and there will also a choice of beverages. Plans are to make the chili tasting an annual event.
Tickets are $15 each. Proceeds will be used by the CCC for programming.
Call 607-604-4584, or email sidney.nyy.cc@gmail.com for more information.
Blood drive set at Bassett Hall
COOPERSTOWN — Bassett Medical Center will host a Red Cross blood drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Bassett Hall auditorium, on the corner of Beaver and Pioneer streets in Cooperstown.
Appointments are available and walk-ins are welcome. Appointments may be made by calling 607-547-3701, visiting www.redcrossblood.org, or using the American Red Cross Blood Donor App.
All donors will be required to wear masks and undergo temperature screenings.
Orders requested for hot food items
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown will offer its traditional Soup ‘R Chili dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3.
According to a media release, the church will prepare chili, beef barley soup, and broccoli chowder in takeout quart containers. There is a minimum suggested donation of $10 per quart.
Advanced orders may be made by emailing baptistcooperstown@gmail.com. Chili, soup or chowder should be noted with all orders, along with the desired quantities.
