Workshop to focus on intention setting
ANDES — The Ramona’s Den Reading Series at Diamond Hollow Books will host an intention setting workshop with life coach and yoga teacher Lara Land from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5.
According to a media release, Land will share what she calls effective resolution creation. Participants will uncover the frameworks around successful change, how to break down their goals so they are unmissable and learn what to do if they do get off track.
Email biz@diamond hollowbooks.com for more information and to register for the free workshop.
Diamond Hollow Books is at 72 Main St. in Andes.
Fire commissioners to meet Thursday
FLY CREEK — The Board of Fire Commissioners for the Fly Creek Fire District will have its organizational meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Fly Creek firehouse.
Monthly dinner to be in Laurens
LAURENS — The first chicken and biscuit dinner of 2023 will be held at Laurens Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.
The dine-in or takeout meal will include chicken, biscuits, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, cranberry jelly, bread and butter pickles and strawberries and ice cream. The cost is $12 for adults and $7 for children.
Proceeds will be used to fund lodge functions and maintain it for use by other groups and the community.
Puppet workshop moved to Sunday
SIDNEY — A shadow puppet workshop by the Catskill Puppet Theater, originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Community Cultural Center at 1 Bridge St. in Sidney.
Call 607-604-4584 for more information.
Cancer group set to meet Sunday
SIDNEY — The Lighthouse Cancer Support Group will meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, for fellowship, sharing, prayer and music at East Guilford Presbyterian Church at the corner of state Route 8 and county Road 35, three miles north of Sidney at the blinking light.
According to organizers, anyone of any faith who has been diagnosed with any type of cancer at any time in their life is welcome to attend.
Meetings are held monthly on the second Sunday.
Call 607-563-7713 for more information.
