Book sale planned by library group
COOPERSTOWN — The Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will sponsor a book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 pm., Friday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 5. The sale will be in the lower level village board room at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
Used books in good condition may by donated for the sale from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb 2, at the Village Hall’s Fair Street entrance.
According to a media release, the sale, in conjunction with Cooperstown Winter Carnival events, will feature paperback and hardcover fiction and nonfiction, children’s and young adult books, cookbooks and arts and crafts books.
Proceeds will benefit the library.
Russian newcomers to be feted at tea
DELHI — Bushel and Delaware County Citizens for Refugee Support will host a tea party at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, to introduce interested individuals to Mariia, Boris, Ivan, and Vladimir, four Russian dissidents seeking asylum in Delaware County. The event is free and open to the public and will be held at Bushel at 106 Main St. in Delhi.
According to a media release, volunteers will speak about how the community has joined together in the resettlement effort and what more can be done.
Tea service will begin at 2 p.m. At 2:20 p.m. comments from Mariia, Boris, Ivan, and Vladimir will be followed by statements by DCCRS volunteers Hall Willkie and Hannah Leighton.
The event will end with a question-and-answer session.
Visit www.delcocrs.org for more information about the organization.
Dinner to benefit Farmers’ Market
COOPERSTOWN — Otsego 2000 will host Grilled Cheese for a Good Cause from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, to benefit the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market.
According to a media release, the event will feature grilled cheese sandwiches and soups made by local chefs, along with desserts, local beers, wines and ciders.
Held in conjunction with the Cooperstown Winter Carnival, Grilled Cheese for a Good Cause will take place at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market at 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley in Cooperstown.
The Stoddard Hollow String Band will provide musical entertainment.
Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children ages 6 to 12. Children younger than 6 will be admitted for free. Admission includes tastes of each chef’s grilled cheese creation, a bowl of soup, dessert, and one free beer, wine, or cider. Additional beverages available for suggested $5 donation. Tickets may be purchased online at www.otsego2000.org, by calling 607-547 8881, or between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Otsego 2000 at 101 Main St.
Romantic stroll on tap at Rogers
SHERBURNE — Three educational programs will be hosted at Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center in early February.
According to a media release, at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, an early Valentine’s Day Sweethearts Full Moon Stroll will be held for $5 per person. Strollers will see the full moon rise over the ponds.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Snow Science, a day of learning and playing in the snow, will be capped off with a lesson in how to make snow snacks including Jack Wax.
Second Sunday Scribblers will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. The monthly gathering will feature participants finding a spot in nature to sit, relax and draw what they see to share with the group.
Email sr.educator@friendsofrogers.org or call 607-674-4733 to register.
Rogers Center is at 2721 State Highway 80 in Sherburne.
Visit friendsofrogers.org for more information.
Monthly dinner to be held in Laurens
LAURENS — The first chicken and biscuit dinner of 2023 will be held at the Laurens Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.
The dine-in or takeout meal will include chicken, biscuits, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, cranberry jelly, bread and butter pickles and strawberries and ice cream. The cost is $12 for adults and $7 for children.
Proceeds will be used to fund lodge functions and maintain it for use by other groups and the community.
