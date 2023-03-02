OCCA to offer summer DEC camperships
Otsego County children ages 11 to 13 could win a free week at a state Department of Environmental Conservation summer camp by entering the March lottery offered by the Otsego County Conservation Association.
According to a media release, camps run for five days, with the first available session beginning July 2, and the last ending on Aug. 18. Activities include hiking, canoeing, fishing, archery, and habitat exploration along with lessons in basic ecological principles and skills.
Entry forms are available at https://occainfor.org/camp/. Parental permission is required to participate in the lottery.
The deadline for entry forms is March 27. Winners will be announced on March 31.
Call 607-547-4488 or visit www.occainfo.org for more information.
Gift shop wants works by artists
EARLVILLE — Artists are invited to display their works from March 18 to Oct. 21, at the Earlville Opera House gift shop.
The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon until 3 p.m. Saturday.
Agreement and inventory sheets are available at www.earlvilleoperahouse.com. They are to be emailed to Ben@earlvilleoperahouse.com, by March 9.
Earlville Opera House is at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville.
The nonprofit, volunteer-based, community service organization is a promoter of the visual and performing arts.
Call 315-691-2550 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.