Center schedules April activities
SIDNEY — The following programs have been scheduled at the Community Cultural Center at 1 Bridge St. in Sidney.
From 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, Sidney United Way will sponsor a breakfast featuring pancakes with real maple syrup, scrambled eggs, sausage links and homemade hash brown potatoes. The cost will be $8 and children younger than 5 may eat for free.
At 1 p.m. also on Saturday, a Cricut for Beginners class will be taught for $5 per student. The class will also meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
The second annual free Mad Hatter Tea Party is planned for 1 p.m. Sunday, April 16. It will include sweet treats and beverages along with a craft activity. Guests are welcome to dress up or dress down
Rustic Angel Making will be demonstrated at 7 p.m Friday, April 28. for a $10 fee per person.
The Woodshed Prophets will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door for adults and $5 for those younger than 18. Anyone younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Find the CCC on Facebook for more information.
