Society to unveil exhibit Monday
NORWICH — The Chenango County Historical Society will mark the opening of “Hometown Health” with a reception from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Monday, May 15, at 45 Rexford St. in Norwich.
According to a media release, the exhibit highlights community wellness efforts and continues the 2023 season with an exploration of health care and the pharmaceutical industry in Chenango County throughout the first half of the 20th century. Personal stories include global historical events such as the 1918 flu pandemic and World Wars. Museum patrons will also learn about industrial approaches to health care and the legacy of the Norwich Pharmacal Company.
The exhibit was curated in collaboration with the Cooperstown Graduate Program.
CCHS is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
Visit online at www.ChenangoHistorical.org for more information.
Annual art gala set by hospital
ROXBURY— Margaretville Hospital will host its third annual art gala Saturday, May 20, at Liberal Arts Roxbury at 53525 Main St. in Roxbury.
According to a media release, works made by local artists will be auctioned with proceeds earmarked for hospital projects.
Previous auctions raised more than $30,000 and helped purchase medical technologies for Margaretville Hospital’s women’s health services.
Auction items will be available to see at the gala site starting Saturday, May 13, and the auction will also go live that day at Give.WMCHealth.org/CATCH23.
Liberal Arts Roxbury is open from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Margaretville Hospital is a member of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network.
Porch performers sought by RAG
STAMFORD — The Roxbury Arts Group has begun the search for bands and musicians in anticipation of the Headwaters Music and Art Festival, which will include an adaptation of “Porchfest” of years past. The Festival will take place Saturday, July 29, rain or shine.
According to a media release, sponsored by Margaretville Telephone Company, the event celebrates music and community and welcomes musicians to perform on front porches and lawns along Stamford’s Main Street, for a free-flowing audience.
Interested bands, singers and instrumentalists are encouraged to visit www.roxburyartsgoup.org, click on the “Opportunities” tab and select “Open Call Opportunities” to apply by the June 2 deadline.
Performers will receive stipends to cover their costs.
Call 607-325-7908 or email programs@roxburyartsgroup.org for more information.
