Ham dinner to be served at Legion
LAURENS — The American Legion at 11 Main St. in Laurens will serve a dine-in or takeout ham dinner to the public from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13. The dinner will be $12 for adults.
RFD to barbecue and sell chicken
ROXBURY — The Roxbury Fire Department will sell barbecued chicken halves at $8 per half from 11 a.m. until sold out Saturday, Jan. 14.
The firehouse is at 53613 State Route 30 in Roxbury.
Call 607-326-7107 for more information.
Personal diaries to be explored
DELHI — “Desserts and Diaries” will be presented at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Delaware County Historical Association in Delhi.
According to a media release, museum staff members will read excerpts from historic diaries and narratives from the museum’s collections while a variety of desserts are served with coffee and tea.
Excerpts include those from the diaries of Uriah Edwards (travels through Delaware County), Joseph Ells (Harpersfield), Fannie Riggs (Meridale) and Charles Bennett (Franklin). Additional journals, newspaper articles and letters will introduce audience members to the lives of William Woodhouse of Delhi and the Knapps of Meredith.
The cost is $10 per person. Reservations, due by Jan. 26, may be made by calling DCHA at 607-746-3849 or emailing dcha@delhi.net.
In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held Feb. 4.
