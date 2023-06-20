Fair to feature books with age
BOWERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Antiquarian Book Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Clark Sports Center at 124 County Highway 32 in Bowerstown, just outside the village of Cooperstown.
According to a media release, now in its 27th year, more than 25 dealers are expected at the event from all over the Northeast and beyond. Several local authors will also be there signing books as well. In addition to books, there will be maps and ephemera.
The $5 per person admission fee will benefit Cooperstown Foundation for Excellence in Education.
Call Willis Monie Books at 607-547-8363 for more information.
Festival to offer fine art and crafts
WALTON — Castle on the Delaware will host a Midsummer Fine Art and Craft Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24 , at 139 Stockton Ave. in Walton.
According to a media release, the event will feature art from Windham Gallery along with vendors and crafters from across New York.
The venue will provide a cash bar, light fare and seating areas.
