TREADWELL — Word Thursdays Online will be held on Zoom and Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22.
According to a media release, technology writer Sean Murphy and David Bachner, who writes poetry and prose centered on places and lives part-time in Oneonta, will be the featured guests.
Email info@brighthill press.org to be considered for the open mic portion of the program.
Visit brighthillpress.org or www.facebook.com/brighthp for more information.
Library book sale to start Saturday
COOPERSTOWN — Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will sponsor its Summer Book Sale daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Saturday, June 24 through Sunday, July 2.
According to a media release, items will be displayed on tables in tents along the Fair Street side of 22 Main St. Included will be hard cover and paperback fiction, nonfiction, children’s books, arts and crafts books and cookbooks.
Proceeds will benefit the Village Library.
Museum weekend set on remedies
COOPERSTOWN — “Herbal Remedies Weekend” will be held at The Farmers’ Museum from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 24 and 25.
According to a media release, how plants were used as medicine in the mid 19th century will be demonstrated throughout the museum.
The blacksmith will be seen creating lab equipment used in the distillation of medical extracts, tours will be offered in the medical specimen garden and medical broadsides and pamphlets will be handset and printed on vintage presses.
Interpreters will display and discuss the simple home remedies commonly made on the family farm.
Visit FarmersMuseum.org for more information.
Scenic paddle set for Saturday
SHERBURNE — Rogers Center will host a scenic paddle down Beaver Creek at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, June 24.
According to a media release, boaters must be at least 13 year of age and those younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adults.
Participants will meet in the main parking lot at Rogers Center on state Route 80 in Sherburne.
Registration fees range from $15 to $35, depending on the type of vessel and number of boaters.
The required registration may be completed by calling 607-674-4733 or emailing ellen@friendsofrogers.org.
Library to close for graduation
ROXBURY — The Roxbury Library will be closed Saturday, June 24, for Roxbury Central School’s 11 a.m. graduation ceremony.
Call 607-326-7901 for more information.
Talk to center on families trees
SCHENEVUS — The Town of Maryland Historical Society will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25 meeting at the AMVETS Hall at 16 Main St. in Schenevus.
Beth and Ed Shultis will present “Creating Your Family Tree.” They will guide their audience through the process of exploring their past and recording it. All are welcome.
After the program information will be shared about a potential home for the Society.
Call President Renee Gaston at 607-435-5849 for more information.
