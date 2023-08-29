Count wanted for takeout dinner
CHERRY VALLEY — Members of the Methodist Church at 84 Main St. in Cherry Valley will serve a takeout turkey dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.
The $14 dinner will include turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash, a roll, and an apple or pumpkin pie slice.
Reservations are being taken by Ellen at 607-264-3255 or PJ at 607-264-3703. Callers should be prepared to leave a message with their name and telephone number.
Series to feature two more programs
ROXBURY — Wild Saturday at John Burroughs’ Woodchuck Lodge scheduled for 1 p.m. Sept. 2, will feature a selection of songs by guitarist/singer Chris Van Kleek.
According to a media release, some of the songs Van Kleek writes are about the Catskill Mountains. At Saturday’s program he will present “Rip Van Winkle,” “Big Indian & Oliverea” and a song that was inspired by his reading “Every Walk” by John Burroughs.
Woodchuck Lodge at 1633 Burroughs Memorial Road in Roxbury, is the home of John Burroughs, 1837-1921, who became known as an American naturalist and nature essayist.
A series of Wild Saturday programs are held every first Saturday from May to October.
October’s program is set for Oct. 7. It will feature artist Patrice Lorenz who had an exhibit of paintings, sculptures and sound at Hunting Tavern in Andes on display from late May to early July titled “Finding John Burroughs.”
Visit www.JBWood chuckLodge.org for more information.
Outdoor art show to be presented
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Art Association’s Fine Arts on the Lawn show and sale will be held rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2 and 3, at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, the outdoor sale of artwork with musical entertainment will consist of artist-run tents on the lawn, as well as work by more than 20 CAA members on the front porch. The sale will include oils, photography, printmaking, watercolors, pen and ink, drawings and pastels.
Saturday’s music will feature Evan Jagels and Wyatt Ambrose from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and “Duopoly” with Gus Leinhart and John Davey from 2 to 4 p.m. “Duopoly” will return Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Mike Herman will perform from 2 to 4 p.m.
An interactive clay throwing demonstration will also be held with Smithy Clay Studio Manager Kyle Pumilio.
Visit www.cooperstown art.com for more information.
Fine Arts on the Lawn will coincide with Cooperstown Artisan Festival at 193-197 Main St. More information on that event is available at www.cooperstownartisanfestival.info.
Church organizes rummage sale days
HARTWICK SEMINARY — Rummage sales will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 1 and 2, and 8 and 9, at Evangelical Lutheran Church at 4636 State Route 28 in Hartwick Seminary.
Patrons may fill a bag for $3 during the sales on Sept. 8 and 9.
Cajun dance party to be presented
CHERRY VALLEY — A rollicking farewell to summer Cajun dance party will be held at Star Theater at 44 Main St. in Cherry Valley open at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.
According to a media release, The Rubber Band will present a Cajun/Zydeco concert with dancing encouraged.
Described as Schoharie County musical legends, the band was formed in the mid-80’s and introduced Cajun/Zydeco music to Upstate NY.
The seven-piece band has performed for audiences from Ocean City to Lake Placid and Rochester to Norwalk.
Four original members have played together for more than 35 years, Jack DuPont (accordion/vocals), Clemens McGiver (bass/vocals), Jon Mix (drums/vocals) and Chuck Matteson (percussion/vocals). Completing the band are Kristina Johnson (saxophone), Larry Mazza (guitar/vocals) and Tom White (fiddle, mandolin/vocals).
The doors will open at 7 p.m.
Admission is $10. Tickets may be purchased www.cvartworks.orgor at the door.
Festival to offer food, art, music
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce will present its sixth annual Cooperstown Artisan Festival Labor Day weekend.
According to a media release, the two-day, family-friendly festival will be held outdoors on the grounds of the Otsego County government offices at 193-197 Main St. in Cooperstown.
More than 50 select regional artists and craftspeople will offer a range of handcrafted items to the public.
The event will take place rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2 and 3.
Saturday will feature musical entertainment by the Small Town Big Band and Mopar Cams, with Warren Sieme and the band Council Rock is scheduled for Sunday.
Food will be available on-site from Brake from the Grind and Tacocat food trucks, B&B Kettle Korn, and All the Perks coffee & beverages.
Activities for children will include a Fenimore and Farmers’ Museum craft tent, and face painting by Nature’s Canvas throughout the weekend, and the Utica Zoomobile will make an appearance 10 a.m. until noon Saturday.
Admission is free.
Visit www.cooperstown artisanfestival.info/2023- festival or call 607-547-9983 for more information.
The Festival will coincide with Cooperstown Art Association’s Fine Arts on the Lawn show and sale at 22 Main St. Visit cooperstownart.com for more information.
