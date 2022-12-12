Fire district sets annual election
SOUTH NEW BERLIN — The annual election of the South New Berlin Fire District will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, are the firehouse at 3519 State Highway 8 in South New Berlin.
According to a media release, one commissioner will be elected to a five-year term.
All district voters registered with the Chenango County or Otsego County Board of Elections on or before Nov. 17 of this year are eligible to vote.
Open house to be held at CCE
HAMDEN — The annual meeting and open house of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, at 34570 State Highway 28 in Hamden.
The public is invited to attend and meet recently named Executive Director Mandeep Virk-Baker. The annual meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
Call 607-865-6531 for more information.
Photos with Santa set for Thursday
WALTON — UHS Delaware Valley Hospital will host its Photos with Santa event by appointment from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Delaware Valley’s finance building at 20 West St. in Walton.
According to a media release, Santa will wear a mask, but it is not required that participants wear them. Anyone with cold
symptoms or a fever should not attend.
Photos with Santa will be taken and given to participants that night. Photo files will also be emailed within the following week, so that
additional copies may be printed. All children will receive a gift from Santa and prepackaged snacks.
Appointments to visit Santa may be made by calling 607-865-2409.
Church members to distribute food
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church will sponsor its monthly free food distribution for families in need Thursday, Dec. 15, from 4 p.m. until the supply is gone.
Motorists should enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street.
