Native bees education event set
SHERBURNE — Rogers Environmental Education Center announced a native bees seek and find event is scheduled for 10 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 12.
The program, sponsored by the Otis Thompson Foundation, will seek teach attendees how to identify native bees. According to the release, New York is home to about 450 species of native bees, many of which are experiencing population decline.
Rogers Center’s Environmental Educator Ellen Rathbone will be hosting the event. The release says bringing a cell phone is encouraged.
To learn more or register, contact Ellen Rathbone at ellen@friendsofrogers.org, or call 607-674-4733.
Sausage & Brew fest returns to Hobart
HOBART — The Rotary Club of Hobart announced the 2023 Hobart Sausage & Brew Festival is back again this year on Saturday, Aug. 26. The event takes place under the big tent at the Town Park, 101 Maple Ave. in Hobart. The event is rain or shine, according to a media release.
This year’s music lineup features the 16-piece Leatherstocking Jazz Band, The Fisher Cats with the classic rock artistry of Joe Ferla, and award-winning blues singer Alana Wyld. Music continues all evening long with dancing and music by DJ KDC, creative vendors and assorted games.
The festival coincides with Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Family Farm Day and offers a perfect Catskill supper after a day of farm visits. Farm-to-table sausage plates include a heap of fresh vegetables all grown within 30 miles of Hobart, including Hanselman’s famous corn-on-the-cob and a selection of NYS craft beers and ciders, according to the release.
Activities for children go on all afternoon and include the chalk bus, hayrides, face-painting, hula-hooping, jump-roping and cornhole. A 50-50 raffle will be held.
The Sausage & Brew Fest attracts visitors from across the state and beyond.
Hobart is the home of the renowned Book Village of the Catskills. All seven bookshops will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.
The Hobart Rotary is a non-profit organization and all proceeds from the festival benefit community service programs including food for hungry children.
The festival is made possible by generous funding from the Delco Economic Development Department, The A. Lindsay and Olive B. O’Connor Foundation, Hobart Community Foundation and the Robert and Addie Thomson Trust.
Dinner will be served from 3 to 7 p.m. and music and drinks until 9 p.m. Admission is free.
For more information on volunteering or setting up a vendor table, visit HobartRotary.com/festival.
