Career lensman to give lecture
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum will present “Visualizing Time,” a live Zoom lecture featuring photographer Stephen Wilkes at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17.
According to a media release, Wilkes is a recognized fine art and commercial photography. His photographs have appeared in The New York Times, Van s personal insight and experiences of his five-decade career in photography, including his perspective on the art of visual storytelling.
The talk is presented in conjunction with Fenimore Art Museum’s exhibit of photography by Wilkes, “Day to Night,” on view through Sept. 10, and has a suggested donation of $20.
The required registration may be completed at FenimoreArt.org or at Eventbrite.com.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
Talk to focus on Toliver Holmes
DELHI — Diane Ciccone will discuss her book research into the life of her great-great-grandfather, Toliver Holmes, from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Bushel Collective at 106 Main St. in Delhi.
According to a media release, buried in Woodland Cemetery in Delhi, Holmes was born into slavery, walked to freedom, enlisted in the Civil War, and became a husband, farmer, and respected member of his community.
A question-and-answer session will follow Ciccone’s talk and attendees are welcome visit the cemetery and see Holmes’ gravesite.
Co-sponsored by Bushel and the Friends of Woodland Cemetery, the program is free and open to the public.
Visit www.bushelco lective.org for more information on Ciccone and her research.
Native plant use to be discussed
SHERBURNE — Connie Tedesco will talk about the importance of adding native plants to landscapes and gardens at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug, 17, at the next Three Things Thursday program at Rogers Environmental Center in Sherburne.
According to a media release, Tedesco, owner of The Fernery in Hartwick, will will also offer tips on how to select and find native plants and discuss the latest issues and debates in the native plant industry.
The program has a fee of $5 for members or $7.
Call 607-674-4733 or email ellen@friendsofrogers.org for more information and to register.
Bushel to screen street documentary
DELHI — As part of its Community Film Picks series, Bushel will present a screening of “All the Streets Are Silent,” a 2021 documentary film directed by Jeremy Elkin that looks at the convergence of hip hop and skateboarding in the late 1980s and early 90s in downtown Manhattan.
According to a media release, the doors will open at 6:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, for the 7 p.m. screening and a question-and-answer period will follow with the film’s narrator Eli Gesner and Dave Ortiz who appears in the film.
“All the Streets Are Silent” is described as bringing to life the magic of the time period and collision of two subcultures — skateboarding and hip hop — that created a style and visual language that would have an outsized and enduring cultural effect. From the DJ booths and dance floors of the Mars nightclub to the founding of brands like Supreme, the convergence would lay the foundation for modern street style.
The program is free and open to the public. Bushel is at 106 Main St. in Delhi.
Visit www.bushel collective.org for more information.
