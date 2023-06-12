Church members to distribute food
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church will sponsor its monthly free food distribution for families in need Thursday, June 15, from 4 p.m. until the supply is gone.
Motorists should enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street.
Series focus set on preservation
MILFORD — Otsego 2000 will present the first in a series on historic preservation topics featuring Cooperstown Graduate Program Professor of Material Culture Cindy Falk, at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the Upper Susquehanna Cultural Center on North Main St. in Milford.
According to a media release, Falk’s talk, “All the Colors of the Rainbow: Deciphering Historic Paint Colors,” will provide an overview of historic paint colors, how their popularity has changed over time, and what colors were likely used architecturally and why.
“This year’s programs are purposefully interdisciplinary, incorporating science and history, as well as aesthetics, as they relate to building design, construction, and use, “ Falk noted in the release.
According to Otsego 2000 Executive Director Ellen Pope, the goal of the series is to enrich understanding of and appreciation for the built environment in Otsego County.
Programs will continue through November.
Call 607-547-8881 or visit otsego2000.org for more information.
Blood drive set at Bassett Hall
COOPERSTOWN — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Bassett Hall auditorium on the corner of Beaver and Pioneer streets in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, participants will be required to undergo temperature screenings upon arrival.
Appointments may be made online at www.redcrossblood.org or by calling 607-547-3701, or 800-733-2767.
Donors will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.
