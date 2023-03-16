Talk to focus on 19th century gym
FLY CREEK — Organized by the Fly Creek Area Historical Society, Sally Zaengle will present the history of Cooperstown’s Alfred Corning Clark Gymnasium, now in Bowerstown and known as the Clark Sports Center, at 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 22, at the Fly Creek Methodist Church in Fly Creek. The ACC Gym opened in 1891.
A business meeting will follow and light refreshments will be served. All are welcome to attend.
Word Thursdays to be broadcast
TREADWELL — Word Thursdays Online will broadcast on Zoom and Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23.
According to a media release, the program will feature Safia Jama of Queens and Tim Hunt of Normal, Illinois.
There is a suggested donation of $3, except for students, who may participate for free.
Email info@brighthillpress.org to be considered for the open mic portion of the program.
The program is sponsored by Bright Hill Press and Literary Center of the Catskills in Treadwell.
Visit brighthillpress.org or www.facebook.com/brighthp for more information, including how to access the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.