Film screenings set for Friday
DELHI — As part of its Community Film Picks series, Bushel will present “Wild River,” directed by Elia Kazan in 1960; and “Beneath Pepacton Waters,” shot locally by George Hoag in the mid 1950s and edited by his daughter Alice Jacobson, with Bob Jacobsen, in 1995. The screening, curated by writer and Margaretville resident Jennifer Kabat, is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Friday, July 28. The doors will open at 6:45 p.m. The program is free and open to the public. Bushel is at 106 Main St. in Delhi.
Visit www.bushel collective.org for more information.
Groups organize Community Day
LAURENS — Community Day will be held in Laurens on Saturday, July 29.
According to a media release, in addition to private yard sales, activities will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the school lawn to include Bubblemania, ice cream sundae making and a visit from the Utica Zoomobile. The Laurens Fire Department and EMS will host an open house, sponsor a raffle and sell food, also from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The American Legion, Presbyterian Church, Laurens Together and the Township of Laurens Historical Society, are among other organizations expected to participate.
Senior picnic forms needed by July 28
SPRINGFIELD — The Otsego County Senior Picnic in the Park will be held Wednesday, Aug. 9, in the west pavilion at Glimmerglass State Park in Springfield. Reservation forms, due by Friday, July 28, are available by calling 607-547-4232. A form appears at the bottom of this page.
Walks to feature legends and lore
SHERBURNE — Shako:wi Story Walks will take place at Rogers Center on Saturday, July 29, and again on Oct. 7, when Oneida Indian Nation Cultural Programs Coordinator Jessica Farmer leads participants on a guided hike and storytelling adventure. Story Walks will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
According to a media release, the legends and lore of the Haudenosaunee people will be brought to life through stories and natural interpretation of the landscapes and species at Rogers Center.
The first hike will make use of Farm Tower Trail, followed by a walk around Channels Marsh. “Haudenosaunee legends and lore are seen and experienced all throughout our natural world. As we walk the trails of Rogers Environmental Education Center, hikers will hear our tales and learn traditional Haudenosaunee values through the art of storytelling,” Farmer noted in the release.
Find the event section on Friends of Rogers Facebook page for more information.
Call Rogers Center at 607-674-4733 or email info@friendsofrogers.org to register.
Sunday breakfast to be by donation
SCHENEVUS — A dine-in or takeout donation breakfast will be held from 7 to 10 a.m. Sunday, July 30, at AMVETS Post 2752 at 125 Main St. in Schenevus.
Pancakes, French toast, eggs, bacon and sausage will be served with juice and coffee.
