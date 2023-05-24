‘Star Power’ opens Friday
MIDDLEFIELD — The first summer season show at the Art Garage, “Star Power Painting,” will feature artists, Deborah Geurtze, Tracy Helgeson and Lilian Voorhees.
A reception will mark the opening from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 26.
Gallery hours will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday May 27.
Light refreshments will be provided. Guests are reminded to park on the gallery lawns, not on the town road.
The Art Garage is at 689 Beaver Meadow Road in Middlefield.
Call 607-547-5327 for more information.
Center for crafters plans open house
MORRIS — The Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center at 124 Main St. in Morris will host an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 27, to introduce its summer classes and free workshops.
According to a media release, participants will be recruited at the open house for the Theater Arts Play and Woven Willow Basket Weaving workshops to be offered by artists-in-residency Bonnie Gale and Barbara Gregson.
Demonstrations showcasing summer classes will include drawing, lino printing, Pysanky eggs, batik eggs, papermaking, primitive painting and stained glass.
Call 607-263-2150 or email bacc2150@gmail.com for more information.
Society to tour Worcester museum
WORCESTER — The Town of Maryland Historical Society will meet at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 28, at the Worcester Historical Society Museum at 144 Main St. in Worcester.
Before society members meet to discuss business, they will be given a guided tour of the museum to include its displays, artifacts and special collections. A history of the museum and organization will also be presented.
Call President Renee Gaston at 607-435-5849 for more information.
Fleischmanns hub to feature fair
FLEISCHMANNS — The first street fair of the season will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 28, in Fleischmanns.
According to a media release, as many as 50 vendors are expected to line Main Street. There will also be a Broadway musical surprise, food court, bounce house and street performers.
Puppet show performances will be held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Arts Inn and a vintage car parade will parade through the fair at noon. Country Express will provide live musical entertainment.
The event also marks the 16th annual Memorial Day Fair.
Call 551-502-3568 or email reuteryvonne28@gmail.com for more information.
Museum to offer plants, cuttings
COOPERSTOWN — The annual Heritage Plant Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 27 and 28, outside the main entrance of The Farmers’ Museum.
According to a media release, gardeners may purchase plants and cuttings from the museum’s Botanical Specimen Garden. More than 500 heirloom varieties of seedlings grown with organic soil and fertilizer will also be available, including 250 potted tomato plants.
Proceeds will benefit the museum gardens.
Visit FarmersMuseum.org for more information.
Barbecue to follow Worcester parade
WORCESTER — A Memorial Day parade will step-off at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, from Worcester Central School at 198 Main St.
The United Methodist Church at 111 Main St. will sponsor its annual chicken barbecue by Brook’s House of Bar-B-Q providing takeout dinners and half chickens from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until sold out. Dinners will be $15, halves will be $8.
