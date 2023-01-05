Yoga and line dancing to be offered in Sidney
SIDNEY — The Community Cultural Center at 1 Bridge St. in Sidney has scheduled a number of weekly classes and January events.
Intermediate and beginner yoga classes will be offered at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at $10 per session.
Line dancing for beginners will be taught from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays. Instructor Mindy Mills will teach basic steps in exchange for a $7 donation per class.
A movie will be presented by Otsego Media at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, featuring “Bring Him Back Dead.” The film is rated R. A $5 donation will be requested.
Open Mic and Spoken Word will take place at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, for all ages by donation.
Email sidney.ny.ccc@gmail.com or find the Center on Facebook for more information.
Annual scholarship honors one graduate’s dream
The Delaware Highlands Conservancy annually awards a scholarship to a high school senior in its coverage area.
According to a media release, the application process for 2023 awards has begun.
In 2015, the Conservancy established a memorial scholarship in honor of Vanessa Joy Van Gorder, who passed away on Dec. 26, 2014. A graduate of West Chester University with a degree in education, Van Gorder was described as being passionate about the outdoors and someone who loved exploring the lakes, rivers, and forests of the Upper Delaware River Region with her friends and family. The Conservancy established the scholarship in her memory and to honor her dream of becoming an educator.
The $2,000 Vanessa Joy Van Gorder Memorial Scholarship is open to high school seniors pursuing careers in education or environmental stewardship.
The scholarship is also open to students in school districts bordering the Upper Delaware River in New York and Pennsylvania, including schools in the districts of Hancock and Deposit.
Interested students should contact their school guidance counselors for applications. The submission deadline is March 24. Recipients will be notified in May.
Visit delawarehighlands.org/learn/scholarships/ for more information including how to donate to the scholarship fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.