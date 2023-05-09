Talk will feature exhibiting artist
MIDDLEFIELD — Hartwick College art professor emeritus and glass and multimedia artist Terry L. Slade will deliver a free Artist’s Talk at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at The Art Garage at 689 Beaver Meadow Road in Middlefield.
According a media release, during his talk Slade will share why he considers his use of color a vital component of the broader meditation on recent pandemic times his pieces now express. Included in Slade’s exhibit “Color: Immersion. Explosion,” is a grove of life-size glass figurative panels and small drawings.
Suspended sculptures by self-taught artist Louis Sherry are also part of the exhibit.
Light refreshments will be served. The exhibit will run through Saturday, May 20, when the hours will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Reservations are recommended and may be made by texting or calling 315-951-9607.
Group to provide old house advice
COOPERSTOWN — Otsego 2000 will host “Ask an Old House Expert” in the form of a resource table with advisers at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 13.
According to a media release, homeowners are encouraged to bring photos to show Cindy Falk, a Cooperstown Graduate Program professor of material culture and adviser to Otsego 2000, who will answer questions ranging from a home’s architectural style to its historical context.
Otsego 2000 Executive Director Ellen Pope will provide information on New York State tax credits available for those who own historic homes and barns. “Homeowners in historic districts may be eligible to receive a credit of 20% of qualifying expenses associated with repair, maintenance, and upgrades to historic homes,” Pope said.
She added there is a similar tax credit for owners of barns built before 1946. “With the barn tax credit, it can be applied to work done in the last five years, and the barn does not need to be listed on the National Register,” Pope said.
Otsego 2000 will provide free assistance to those applying for Historic Home and Barn tax credits. Anyone interested may call 607-547-8881 for an appointment.
Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, at 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley in Cooperstown, is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Grange organizes chicken barbecue
UNADILLA — A Wilson’s of Walton chicken barbecue will be held from 10:30 a.m. until sold-out on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14, in the Bishop lot on Main Street in Unadilla.
Halves, sides of potato and macaroni salad, dinners and homemade pies will be available.
Proceeds will benefit the Butternut Valley Grange’s community service projects.
Breakfast buffet to be sponsored
GILBOA — The Conesville UM Chapel Church will sponsor its annual Mother’s Day breakfast buffet from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, May 14, at Conesville Fire House at 1292 NY-990V in Gilboa.
According to a media release, free-will offerings will be taken. The menu will include pancakes, biscuits, sausage gravy, eggs, bacon, corned beef hash, potatoes, and pastries.
Photos of birds to be presented
OTEGO — The Otego Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 15, at Otego Town Hall at 3526 State Highway 7 in Otego.
According to a media release, Gail and Nelson Dubois will share their photographs in a presentation called “Birds of Otsego.”
