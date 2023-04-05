Vendors wanted for chamber event
UNADILLA — A call for vendors has been issued for the annual Unadilla Carnival of Sales to be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 8, on Main Street in Unadilla.
A vendor application is posted at facebook.com/CarnivalOfSales/ or may be obtained by emailing the Unadilla Chamber of Commerce at unadillachamber@yahoo.com. The vendor deadline is July 1.
Center schedules April activities
SIDNEY — A variety of programs have been scheduled for April at the Community Cultural Center at 1 Bridge St. in Sidney.
At 8 p.m., Friday, April 7, the Open Mic & Spoken Word program will be held for all ages for a $5 per person donation.
At 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, an open acoustic jam will be held for all ages for a $5 per person donation.
From 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, the Sidney United Way will sponsor a breakfast featuring pancakes with real maple syrup, scrambled eggs, sausage links and homemade hash brown potatoes. The cost will be $8 and children younger than 5 may eat for free.
At 1 p.m. also on Saturday, a Cricut for Beginners class will be taught for $5 per student. The class will also meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
A free Mad Hatter Tea Party is planned for 1 p.m. Sunday, April 16.
Rustic Angel Making will be demonstrated at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28. for a $10 fee per person.
The Woodshed Prophets will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door for adults and $5 for those younger than 18 who must be accompanied by an adult.
Find the CCC on Facebook for more information.
Aqueduct’s halt to be discussed
HANCOCK — The New York City Department of Environmental Protection, Friends of the Upper Delaware River, and Upper Delaware River Tailwaters Coalition will present a public information meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, to discuss October’s planned shutdown of the Delaware Aqueduct.
According to a media release, DEP officials will discuss the shutdown in detail, including the repair project and how it will impact the management of the NYC Delaware River basin reservoirs and UDR Tailwaters.
The meeting will be held at the Hancock Town Hall at 661 W. Main St. as well as virtually. Email info@fudr.org for the information needed to join the meeting on Zoom.
Helios to provide support to grieving
COOPERSTOWN — The adult grief support group will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church at 25 Church St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, sponsored by Helios Care, meetings are free and open to all members of the community 18 and older. Meetings are facilitated by staff specifically trained in grief and loss.
Meetings provide a safe and confidential place to focus on understanding the grief process, how to make sense of strong emotions and learn from others.
Call 607-432-5525 to register.
Visit HeliosCare.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.