Chamber to pitch Doubleday event
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce will sponsor Downhome at Doubleday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, during which local community and business members may play casual pickup softball on Doubleday Field.
According to a media release, an introduction by Friends of Doubleday Field will provide an overview of the field’s history and update on recent improvements and developments.
The event for adults only is $20 per person and includes snacks. There will be free T-shirts (sizes L and XL) available to players day-of, on a first-come, first-served basis.
The required registration may be completed at www.wearecooperstown.com/chamber-events
Contact office@cooperstownchamber.org or 607-547-9983 for more information.
