Penny Social set for Saturday
BLOOMVILLE — St. Paul’s Church will host its sixth annual Spring Penny Social on Saturday, May 6, at 464 River St. in Bloomville.
The doors will open at 2 p.m. and drawings will begin at 3 p.m. The event will include door prizes, light refreshments and a gift basket raffle.
Those who donate non-perishable food items will receive free gift basket tickets.
Proceeds will benefit Bloomville Food Pantry.
Author to lecture on stone quarries
SCHOHARIE – Local author Dana Cudmore will present “Boom and Bust: The Abandoned Stone Quarries of Schoharie County” at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Lasell Hall at 262 Main St. in Schoharie.
According to a media release, Cudmore’s talk will focus on how the short-lived demand for stone as a building material in the 19th century impacted Schoharie County.
Cudmore’s presentation is sponsored by the Schoharie County Historical Society. A question-and-answer session will follow.
Admission will be by donation.
Visit The OldStoneFort.org for more information.
Cinco de Mayo to be marked with Fiesta
OXFORD — The American Legion Auxiliary of Fort Hill Post 376 will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with its take on a Mexican Fiesta from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6.
Foods will include a taco bar featuring beef or chicken tacos, enchiladas, empanadas, taquitos, rice and Mexican desserts prepared by auxiliary members. Mexican folk music and colorful themed decorations will add to the festivities.
Dinners will be $12. Takeout orders will be $12.50.
A special drink menu will also be available to those 21 and older for a separate charge.
Proceeds will benefit the educational and charitable missions of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Fort Hill Post is at 17 S. Washington Ave. in Oxford.
