Community Foundation offers grants
The Community Foundation of Otsego County has awarded 13 grants totaling more than $104,000 throughout Otsego County in 2022, but still has $100,00 left to award, according to a media release.
For the remainder of 2022, the CFOC invites applications from Otsego County nonprofits. The group wants “to channel the creativity, know-how, and responsiveness of nonprofits to build their capacity to address county priorities,” according to the release.
The foundation is looking for Otsego County nonprofit organizations that seek to address one or more of the following priorities:
1. Meeting immediate human needs;
2. Promoting economic development;
3. Social justice;
4. Addressing one (or more) of the following priorities: mental health, access to quality childcare, lack of transportation, substance abuse, the arts, social isolation of the elderly, women’s issues, addressing the needs of undocumented immigrants, revitalizing downtowns.
The foundation funds existing 501©(3) nonprofits within Otsego County or groups fiscally sponsored by a 501©(3) nonprofit.
For more details, a full list of awards, and application information, visit the CFOC at: www.cfotsego.org/2021-award-cycle/
Delaware offers “Clean Sweep”
Delaware County Clean Sweep 2022 is a place for area residents and businesses to turn in questionable items that might pollute waterways, soils and homes.
According to a media release, every year, regional partners for clean water and a healthy environment host a community hazardous waste collection day, known as Clean Sweep. Clean Sweep is free to farmers in the eight NYC Watershed counties and free to all Delaware County household residents. Delaware County businesses, municipalities and county agencies are also invited to properly dispose of waste materials. Disposal services for businesses and municipalities are provided “at cost” with a cost estimate based on the itemized disposal list.
Register online at cleansweepdelaware.eventbrite.com by Oct. 1 or register by phone at 607-865-6474 between Sept. 15 and 30, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Or register by email to CleanSweepDelaware@gmail.com to share your list of items; you’ll be assigned a day and time to bring your items. This public service is sponsored by the Delaware County Department of Public Works and the Watershed Agricultural Council, with funding from Delaware County, WAC, NYC DEP and NYS DEC.
Clean Sweep 2022 schedule is:
• Businesses & Municipalities: Friday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
• Farmers: Friday, Oct. 7th from noon to 1:30 p.m.
• Residents: Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
For more information or to register online, visit: cleansweepdelaware.eventbrite.com. Registration is required.
