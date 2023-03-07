Exhibit dedicated to peace fighter
MIDDLEFIELD — “True Friends,” an exhibit of works by Nancy Waller (1918-2017), will open with a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday March 10, at the Art Garage.
According to a media release, dedicated to her friend, Ellen St. John (1925-2023), the show aims to help build awareness of the Ellen St. John Peacemaker Award to be given annually to a graduating Cooperstown Central School student recognized as a peacemaker by the school community.
Proceeds from sales will benefit the award, which will be managed by the Friends Fiduciary, a Quaker investment firm. Donations will also be accepted.
St. John’s friends include Deb Dickinson, one of the driving forces behind establishing the award designed to keep her spirit alive by investing in young people who show their own capacity for creating possibilities for peaceful solutions to conflict in school and the wider community — and who plan to continue with peacemaking efforts in the future. Award applications are available from the guidance office at Cooperstown Central School.
After the opening, the show of watercolors and other art forms will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday March 11, 18 and 25; and daily with a text or call to Art Garage Director and the exhibit artist’s daughter, Sydney Waller, at 315-941-9607.
Visitors are encouraged to carpool for the opening reception as parking is limited. The Art Garage is at 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Middlefield.
Spring Cleaning sale to feature art
COOPERSTOWN — Spring Cleaning, a biennial sale sponsored by the Cooperstown Art Association, will be held in Gallery A from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 11, and will resume Tuesday, March 14, and continue daily through Saturday, March 18. The sale will feature gently-used fine arts and crafts along with art supplies and tools donated by area artists and patrons.
According to a media release, at the sale will be ceramics, paintings, etchings, pastels, antiques, frames and textiles. Proceeds will benefit CAA and its prize fund for artists.
CAA is at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com for more information.
Grange to hear library proposal
GILBERTSVILLE — Butternut Valley Grange will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 13, at the Baptist Church on Commercial Street. Dawn Gage from the local library will present a proposal for Grange participation and Steve Gayle will promote the tai chi classes scheduled to begin March 27, at New Life Fellowship Hall. A report will also be given by the audit committee.
The Grange will sponsor a defensive driving course for the public from 6 to 9 p.m. April 12 and 13. Contact Roger Halbert at 607-783-2691 or rhalbert1@stny.rr.com to register.
The Grange will also sponsor a take-out roast pork dinner on Monday, April 27. The planning committee includes Marlene Brooks, Sandra Stoy, Cathy Galley and Lynne Porter. Proceeds will be used to help with operational expenses and future community service projects.
The social committee for Monday’s meeting will be Keith and Penny Klingman, Stacey Barnes and Morgan Williams.
Plans being made for summer parade
SPRINGFIELD CENTER — Planning is underway for the Town of Springfield’s 2023 Fourth of July Parade and Celebration set for Tuesday, July 4, in Springfield Center.
According to a media release, the parade will begin at 11 a.m. and will be followed by a celebration at Springfield Community Center featuring food, music and historical displays.
Businesses, organizations, families, musical groups, and individuals are invited to participate in the parade and free registration will be available online.
Local nonprofit organizations may sponsor fundraising activities at the Springfield Community Center provided a representative attends monthly meetings of the Springfield Fourth of July Committee. The next meeting of the committee is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Springfield Community Center at 129 County Rd 29A in Springfield Center.
Email springfield.july4@gmail.com or call Committee Chair Debra Miller at 315-858-0304 for more information.
Proposals wanted for summer exhibit
CHERRY VALLEY — The biennial Summer Sculpture Trail along Main Street in Cherry Valley will celebrate its 10th anniversary this year and has issued a call for entries.
According to a media release, the outdoor exhibit will open July 3 and close Oct. 6. The deadline for submissions is April 30.
The 2023 show will be curated by Marc-Anthony Polizzi of Utica, whose work has been shown in galleries and museums across the country.
Proposals from established and emerging artists will be considered. Both existing and new sculptures may be submitted.
Entrants will be eligible for a $1,000 grand prize award $500 and first prize.
Visit www.cvartworks.org/sculpturetrail23 for submission guidelines and an application form.
Email Sculpture trailinfo@cvartworks.org for more information.
