Arts event set in Gaines Park
SHERBURNE — The Sherburne Arts Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Gaines Park on East Main Street in Sherburne.
According too a media release, artists, crafters, vendors, food and entertainment will be included. There will also be an interactive art tent for children.
Smyrna photographer Lee Ingraham will be the featured artist.
This year’s Sherburne-Earlville Central School student art exhibit will also be displayed.
The show is hosted by Save The Sherburne Inn Restoration Project.
Admission is free. Visit www.facebook.com/ sherburneartsfestival for more information.
History of boxing to be addressed
SIDNEY — The Sidney Historical Association will present a program about Sidney’s boxing history at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 10, with Patrick McElligott, an individual who was involved in the combat sport in what could be referred to as its heyday in the mid-70’s. The program will be held at Sidney Memorial Public Library at 8 River St.
According to a media release, besides boxing, McElligott has trained amateur and professional fighters, including state super heavyweight champion Quinn Dorsey and his son, Darren McElligott, a state light heavyweight, cruiserweight and heavyweight champion.
Flag Day parade set for Wednesday
UNADILLA — The Unadilla Fire Department will sponsor its 72nd annual Flag Day parade at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, along Main Street.
According to fire department spokesman Karl Struble, parade units will begin forming at 6 p.m. at the elementary school. Any individuals and groups who want to participate are welcome to join the parade.
Parade spectators can expect to see a large contingent of fire departments, at least two bands, sports teams, antique cars, tractors, horses, and children riding age appropriate vehicles, just to name a few of the featured units.
Ice cream will be served at the Community House following the parade and Boy Scout Troop 1 will have a flag burning ceremony to which anyone may contribute their flags for proper disposal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.