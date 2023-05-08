Program set on Eastern Bluebird
SHERBURNE — The Chenango Bird Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Rogers Environmental Education Center at 2721State Highway 80 in Sherburne.
According to a media release, a program will follow a short business meeting featuring “Bluebirds and More” by John Rogers. His PowerPoint presentation will include the history of the Eastern Bluebird, other birds that nest in bluebird boxes and nest box management.
Contact John Knapp at 607-372-1242 or jknapp56@yahoo.com for more information.
Talk to focus on Phoenix Mills
HARTWICK — The Otsego County Historical Association will host an educational program featuring Jim Loudon titled, “Phoenix Mills: Up from the Ashes” at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Kinney Memorial Library at 3140 County Highway 11 in Hartwick.
According to a media release, Loudon will recount what was once referred to as a “true company town” in which the mill company provided housing, stores and a tavern. In addition to a four-story knitting mill, there was also a saw mill, grist mill, cheese factory, train depot on the Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Railroad and three hotels.
Guests announced for Word Thursday
TREADWELL — Word Thursdays Online will broadcast on Zoom and Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11.
According to a media release, the program will feature author Frank Haberle of Brooklyn, and native New York City educator, playwright, author and performer Alvin Eng.
Haberle has also worked for more than 30 years as a nonprofit grant writer with New York-based human service agencies including The Children’s Aid Society.
Eng’s plays and performances have been seen Off-Broadway and throughout the United States as well as in Paris, Hong Kong, and Guangzhou, China. Eng is the editor of the oral history/play anthology, Tokens?
There is a suggested donation of $3, except for students, who may participate for free.
Email info@brighthillpress.org to be considered for the open mic portion of the program.
Visit brighthillpress.org or www.facebook.com/brighthp for more information.
