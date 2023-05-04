Local history to be discussed
DELHI — The Delaware County Historical Association will host a history conference from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, for which registration is requested by Saturday, May 6.
According to a media release, members of local historical societies, local historians, and interested members of the general public may attend the seventh biennial conference, “Making History in Delaware County.” The conference is specifically designed for town and village historical societies and local historians of Delaware County.
Presenters will include Mary Liz and Paul Stewart, co-founders of the Underground Railroad Education Center, and Claire Lovell of the South Central Regional Library Council. Lovell will explain the SCRLC’s NYS Heritage website and how to upload images there. The conference will end with a roundtable discussion concerning local history and historical societies.
All sessions will provide for questions and answers and input and participation is invited. Attendees are asked to bring questions of concern for their society for the roundtable discussion, as well as dates of planned events, and handouts/brochures which may be shared for cross-promoting.
DCHA is at 46549 State Highway 10 in Delhi.
Call 607-746-3849 or email dchadelhi@gmailcom for more information and to register.
