Literature to be explored by group
STAMFORD — A Challenge Book Club began meeting Thursday, April 13, and will continue to meet every other Thursday through June 22.
Meetings will be at Headwaters Arts Center at 66 Main St. in Stamford as well as virtually on Zoom.
According to a media release, the curated and moderated reading group is designed for readers ages 11 to 14. Interested individuals may join at any time between Aril 27 and June 22.
Members will explore age appropriate literature that has been challenged for its content. Ideas and reactions will be shared by the group and critical thinking skills expanded. Literary rating systems and their impact will also be discussed.
Julie Rockefeller is the club’s facilitator.
Visit roxburyartsgroup.org or call Headwaters at 607-214-6040 for more information.
Actors wanted by Glimmer Globe
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum’s Glimmer Globe Theatre will host open auditions for needed performers for the production of Shakespeare’s final work, “The Tempest.”
According to a media release, in-person auditions will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20. Those interested may register for a time slot at FenimoreArtMuseum.org/auditions.
Video submissions will also be accepted. All roles are open and actors of all experience levels are encouraged to audition. All actors offered a role will receive a stipend between $350- and 700 depending on the size of the role.
The summer performances will take place on Wednesday and Thursday evenings from July 12 to Aug. 10, in the museum’s Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater.
Visit FenimoreArtMuseum.org/auditions for more information.
Choir for children forming in village
COOPERSTOWN — Enrollment has begun for the Cooperstown Children’s Choir, a musical opportunity for children in the Del-Otsego area. Rehearsals will begin on Friday, April 28. The choir is for children ages 7 to 12.
According to a media release, participants will learn classic pop and rock & roll songs and will be encouraged to help choreograph songs in preparation for an end of session performance. There will also be solo opportunities.
Rehearsals take place at First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown, from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Fridays from April 28 to June 16, with a performance the weekend of June 17 and 18.
Email CooperstownChildrensChoir@gmail.com, visit www.CooperstownChildrensChoir.com or call 607-304-1359 for more information and to register.
Longhouse tales to be performed
COOPERSTOWN — Master storyteller and cultural educator Perry Ground will visit Fenimore Art Museum for a family-friendly performance of stories from the Haudenosaunee Longhouse at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18.
According to a media release, “Stories from the People of the Longhouse” will be presented in the museum’s auditorium.
Stories from the People of the Longhouse feature traditional Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) legends that have been told for hundreds of years. The stories teach about the beliefs, customs and history of the Haudenosaunee people. Storyteller Perry Ground will bring the stories to life through descriptions, his rhythmic voice, and stage presence. Elements of traditional Haudenosaunee lifestyle, pieces of historical information and considerable humor are woven into each story.
Discussion about the Haudenosaunee culture and the art of storytelling will also be part of the program.
Ground is a Turtle Clan member of the Onondaga Nation of the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) Confederacy. He has been a storyteller and educator for more than 25 years.
Tickets, ranging in price from $6 to $12, are available online at Eventbrite.com.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
College seeking vendors for Expo
SUNY COBLESKILL — The Institute for Rural Vitality at SUNY Cobleskill will present its inaugural Empire State Entrepreneur Expo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, May 12.
According to a media release, the public is invited to taste, try, and buy food and beverage products made by small businesses and farms from the Mohawk Valley and Capitol Regions. The expo will also serve as an opportunity for business owners to meet with product distributors
Small growers and producers interested in participating are requested to complete the vendor registration from at www.cobleskill.edu/institute/index.aspx by April 29.
Public admission to the expo is $5 per person and includes product samples. On-site lunch options and alcoholic beverage samples (for guests 21 and older) will be available for an additional cost.
The Institute for Rural Vitality addresses the region’s issues to develop and enact sustainable solutions to enhance community and economic vitality in rural New York. As a USDA-funded Agricultural Innovation Center, the Institute provides services and shared-use production space to producers in its Farm and Food Business Incubator and Accelerator programs.
Artists welcome at June Festival
SHERBURNE — The 2023 Sherburne Arts Festival to be held in Gaines Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10, will continue to accept participants through May 31.
According to a media this year is the 10th annual festival. It will showcase the jury reviewed works of regional artists and craftsmen in many areas, including photography, watercolor and oil paintings, glass work, jewelry, woodwork, handmade soaps, lavender products, pet products, illustrations, metal work, ceramics and pottery.
This year’s show will honor Smyrna photographer Lee Ingraham as the featured artist.
Proceeds will benefit the Sherburne Arts Festival, a revival of the original art show begun in 1947 by local artist Mariea Brown, and is sponsored by Save The Sherburne Inn Restoration Project and the Herbert H. and Mariea L. Brown Charitable Trust.
Interested vendors should email Jane Jones at jajones@twcny.rr.com for jury review information.
Event information is available by emailing sherburneartshow@gmail.com, or visiting www.thesherburneinn.org/10th-annual-arts-festival.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.