Annual scholarship process underway
NORWICH —The Chenango County Historical Society is accepting applications for the Elinor Robb Troicke Memorial Scholarship
According to a media release, CCHS anticipates awarding the annual scholarship in June to a graduating high school senior from Chenango County. Named in honor of McDonough community member Elinor Robb Troicke, the scholarship has been awarded every year since 2013.
Troicke served for many years as a volunteer museum educator at CCHS. She taught art at Oxford Academy and Central School for more than 20 years before retiring in 1989. She was active in her community as a town historian, member of the United Methodist Church, Improvement Committee co-founder, Scout leader and worked to bring the library and Calvary Community Center to fruition.
Students applying for the scholarship must be enrolling in a two- or four-year college the semester following high school graduation, have completed volunteer service with one or more Chenango County nonprofit organizations, and intend to major or minor in museum studies, history, studio art, library sciences, education, or a related field.
All application materials must be submitted by 4 p.m., May 1, to the Chenango County Historical Society in Norwich.
Visit www.chenangohistorical.org/education for scholarship details and the application process.
‘Downton Abbey’ set to be screened
SIDNEY — The 2022 film “Downton Abbey: A New Era” will be shown at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at Sidney Memorial Public Library at 8 River St. in Sidney.
According to a media release, the Crawley family goes on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the dowager countess’s newly inherited villa.
Free refreshments will be available.
The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Sidney Memorial Public Library.
Agency outlines scholarship info
NEW BERLIN — The Preferred Foundation, a corporate giving entity of Preferred Mutual Insurance Company, will continue to accept scholarship applications from high school seniors from the counties of Chenango, Delaware, and Otsego until Feb. 28.
New this year, students interested in pursuing degrees in accounting or business may also apply for the Preferred Foundation Christopher P. Taft Scholarship and Christopher P. Taft Scholarship. Both honor Taft, retired president and CEO who now chairs the board.
Information, guidelines, and applications for the 2023 Scholarships are available online at preferredmutual.com/our-difference/community.
Email corporate.communications@preferredmutual.com for more information.
