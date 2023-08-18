Program to cover museum’s history
MEREDITH — Meredith Historical Society will sponsor “A Treasure In Our Valley: Fifty Years of Hanford Mills Museum,” at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 24, at 10044 Elk Creek Road in East Meredith.
According to a media release, Hanford Mills Education Coordinator Ryan Jones and Mill and Collections Specialist Kevin Jensen will cover more than 50 years of the institution's history, from Ken Kelso's efforts to preserve the mill in the 1960s and early 1970s to the challenges and changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Using images and stories, Jones and Jensen will highlight the contributions many people have made to the museum's development as a Delaware County landmark.
Admission is free and refreshments will be served.
Call 607-746-8083 for more information.
Man’s life story to be discussed
TREADWELL — Word Thursdays Online will be held on Zoom and Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.
According to a media release, featured will be Alex Carbone of Utica and his autobiography “The Story of Alex Carbone and What it Takes to #LiveIt with Tiffanie Davis, also of Utica.
After Davis reads excerpts from her prologue, Carbone will read selections from various chapters and interludes. Carbone will also talk about his journey of sobriety and recovery as well as the experience of writing his first book. A question-and-answer period will follow with Carbone, Davis and Executive Director Beatrice Georgalidis, who edited and designed the book.
Email info@brighthill press.org to be considered for the open mic portion of the program.
Visit brighthillpress.org or www.facebook.com/brighthp for more information.
Submissions sought from photographers
BAINBRIDGE — Jericho Arts Council’s gallery committee has scheduled its second annual fall photography show from Oct. 7 to 22.
Artists 18 years and older are welcome to enter one or two framed, ready to hang photographs based on the categories of wildlife, still life, architecture, landscape and people.
There will be 21 monetary awards, four in each category and a People’s Choice.
A prospectus is available online at www.jerichoarts.com and in the upstairs gallery at Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre at 15 N. Main St.
Those interested may preregister by mailing the entry form and fee to JAC, c/o Elise Craver, 5 Highland Ave., Afton, NY 13730. The entry fee for two submissions is $25 and $15 for one. Applications must be received by Sept. 25 to be eligible for a discounted fee of $20 for two and $12 for one submission.
Unregistered entries will be accepted at the gallery on the drop-off days from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday Oct.1; and 4 to 7 p.m, Monday Oct. 2.
The show will close with a reception with the participating artists and awards ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22.
Visit www.jerichoarts.com for more information. Email questions to marxpt1@gmail.com or jacgallery15@gmail.com.
Weekend art show has tents to fill
COOPERSTOWN — General artists are welcome to exhibit in tents at Fine Arts on the Lawn, an outdoor art show and sale held over Labor Day weekend at Cooperstown Art Association at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2 and 3.
Works by CAA members will be displayed on the front porch.
The deadline to register is Saturday, Aug. 25.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/yh8mvk4w for more information.
School retirees invited to lunch
SIDNEY — A luncheon for all retired members of the Sidney Central School District will be held Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Club 55 at 55 Union St. in Sidney.
Social time a begin at 11:30 a.m. will be followed by lunch at noon. The cost is $16 which includes tax and tip.
Prepaid reservations are requested by Tuesday, Aug. 29. Checks payable to Ann C. Zieno may be mailed to her at 17 Siver St., Sidney, NY 13838.
