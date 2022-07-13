Writers to read in Stamford
STAMFORD — The Stamford Library Writers Circle will present an afternoon reading of original works at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17, in the gardens at the home of Christine Hauser at 476 South Gilboa Rd. According to a media release, authors will share a diverse program of short readings across multiple genres including poetry, short fiction and memoir.
Members of the group who will read Sunday are Sandra Arnone, T.M. Bradshaw, Christine Hauser, Brian Kletchka, Edward Lamb Nichols, Chris Santomassino and Rick van Valkenburg.
Attendees are asked to bring a blanket or chair and their own refreshments. Picnics are welcome. The event will be held rain or shine and is free and open to the public.
Otsego County Fair collections to return
MORRIS — The Collections Department of the Otsego County Fair will return this year under direction of a new superintendent. Helen Ritchey will accept entries in the department with categories for Adult and Youth 16 years and younger, according to a media release.
There is no entry fee and ribbons and prizes will be awarded for all entries.
Booth sizes are 47 ½ inches square and 64 inches by 47 ½ inches, located under the grandstand.
Each exhibit is to have a title. One electric plug–in will be provided per booth. Those who need more you must provide a splitter. Each booth is equipped with a lockable hasp. Exhibitors must provide locks.
The collections will be judged on presentation, placement and interest.
For more information and rules see the website for Otsego County Fair or call Ritchey at 607-563-1104, or email abaisleysmon@yahoo.com to register.
DCHA to host ‘enchanted evening’
DELHI — The Delaware County Historical Association will host An Enchanted Evening at the historic Gideon Frisbee House from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 23.
The event will include a buffet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and a dessert buffet from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Those attending are asked to bring a dish to pass for the dinner buffet if able. Dessert will be provided.
The event is free to current DCHA members. Non-members will be asked to purchase a one-year membership at the door. Memberships ar $20 for individuals, $30 for couples and $15 for senior citizens. RSVPs are requested by July 20. To RSVP or for more information, call 607-746-3849 or email dcha@delhitel.net.
