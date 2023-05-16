Bushel to screen sci-fi art film
DELHI — The classic Soviet-era science fiction art film, “Stalker,” will be screened Friday, May 19, at Bushel at 106 Main St. in Delhi.
According to a media release, part of the Community Film Pick series, doors will open at 6:45 p.m. for the 7 p.m. screening.
Directed by Andrei Tarkovsky, in Russian with English subtitles, the film was chosen by Delhi residents Barb and Dave Kopecek.
Visit www.bushelcollective.org for the more information.
School organizes street festival
BOVINA CENTER — The inaugural Pink Street Festival for children and families will be hosted by Bovina Center Montessori School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday May 20.
According to a media release, the event celebrates food, music, agriculture, environmental awareness, work, education, small business vendors, farming, families, and arts.
Activities will include a play area on the school’s lawn with a student-made obstacle course, bouncy house, family sing-along with BCMS music guide Jenna Tucker, story time and instrument petting zoo led by Miss Pam from Andes Library.
Admission is by donation. Proceeds will go towards enrichment and educational opportunities for children through the KidSkill Fund.
Email Jenna Tucker at jenna@bovinamontessori.com for more information.
Museum’s opening to be celebrated
JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Historical Society’s Nicholas J. Juried Museum of Jefferson History will be celebrated with an official grand opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, in Judd Hall at 163 Main St. in Jefferson.
According to a media release, more than five years in the making, the museum includes a military service tribute, glimpse into Jefferson’s schools, the life of women, Jefferson’s Working Masonic Lodge 554 and Lelia Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, architectural photographs, maps, and an agricultural corner.
The museum will be open Saturdays through Sept. 2.
Refreshments and gift bags will be available on opening day.
Franklin Forum to screen film
FRANKLIN — “Pillow Talk” with Doris Day, Rock Hudson, Thelma Ritter and Tony Randall, will be screened at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Franklin Free Library.
According to a media release, sponsored by the Franklin Film Forum, discussion about the comedy film will follow with Oscar nominated local resident Michael Paxton.
The suggested donation is $5. Proceeds will benefit the Franklin Local Good Neighbor Fund. Refreshments will benefit the Franklin Volunteer Fire Department.
Call 607-829-2941, or email FR.ill@4cls.org for more information.
Pathfinder to have Splash Path 5k
EDMESTON — The 10th annual Splash Path 5k Family-Fun Paint Run and Walk will be held at Pathfinder Village at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20.
Participants may register online at Race Roster at https://tinyurl.com/6vc26fyk or at the event starting at 8:30 a.m.
Craft and vendor booths will open at 9 a.m., a kick-off Zumba dance party will follow at 9:30 a.m., and the color burst will mark the start of the run/walk at 10 a.m.
Live music will be provided during the post race festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be food trucks and a ticket auction.
Pathfinder Village is at 3 Chenango Road in Edmeston.
Proceeds will benefit Pathfinder’s vocational programs and the Pathfinder Produce Mobile Market.
Life for ancestors to be illustrated
JEFFERSON — Jefferson Historical Society President Kevin Berner will talk about his great-grandparents, early Jefferson residents, Clifford and Mary Danforth at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Judd Hall at 163 Main St. in Jefferson.
According to a media release, the Danforths lived in the late 19th century into the early 20th century.
Looking at family photographs, diary entries, and newspaper articles of the day, Berner will show what community life in Jefferson was like for his great-grandparents.
Following the talk, the Nicholas J. Juried Museum of Jefferson History will open to visitors.
Sunday breakfast to have bake sale
CHARLOTTEVILLE — An all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast and bake sale will he held from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, May 21, at Charlotteville Schoolhouse on Main Street in Charlotteville.
The cost will be $10 for adults and $5 for children.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle.
The bake sale is sponsored by Marathon for a Better Life through Bassett Healthcare in Cobleskill.
