Church to sponsor rummage sale
SIDNEY — A rummage sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 21, and 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, April 22, at the United Methodist Church at 12 Liberty St. in Sidney.
Reservations due for daffodil event
FRANKLIN — Reservations are due by Friday, April 21, for the 2023 Daffodil Jazz Brunch to be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the home of Tom Morgan and Erna McReynolds at 1077 Otego Road in Franklin. The event raises funds for Helios Care.
Visit helioscare.org/events for more information.
Session at library set on buying homes
ROXBURY — Information for “First Time Home Buyers” will be presented by the Western Catskills Community Revitalization Council at 9 a.m., Saturday, April 22, at Roxbury Library at 53742 State Highway 30 in Roxbury.
Call 607-326-7901 or email ro.mary@4cls.org for more information and to register.
Crime thriller set to be shown
DELHI — The Community Film Pick series selection for April will be “Night of the Hunter,” an American crime thriller. It will be shown Friday, April 21, at Bushel at 106 Main St. in Delhi. The doors will open at 6:45 p.m. for the 7 p.m. screening which will be followed by a discussion led by Nancy Diamond and Saira McLaren who chose the film in conjunction with their “Inside Voice” art exhibit at Bushel through April 30.
Based on the 1953 novel of the same name, “Night of the Hunter” follows a serial killer played by Robert Mitchum who poses as a preacher and charms an unsuspecting widow played by Shelly Winters in order to get his hands on stolen bank loot hidden by her executed husband.
Society schedules annual meeting
DAVENPORT — The annual meeting of the Davenport Historical Society will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
Following lunch and a business meeting, a program will be presented on the life of the late Etta Kenyon, who is described in a media release as having been a very colorful member of the community.
Earth Day to be focus at Rogers
SHERBURNE — Friends of Rogers will devote a number of activities to the 52nd anniversary of Earth Day from 7:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
According to a media release, at 7:15 a.m. Chenango Bird Club members will attempt to find and document multiple species of birds on Rogers Center property.
At noon a BioBlitz, an ecosystem inventory adventure will begin. SUNY Morrisville professors Eric Diefenbacher and Jessica Sarauer will lead volunteers and students in a search for reptiles, amphibians, and plants. Senior Environmental Educator Ellen Rathbone will lead the search for and documentation of insects.
A coordinated river cleanup with the Chenango County Environmental Management Council will begin at Weiler Park at 8 a.m. Volunteers will join the Bioblitz at Rogers Center at noon for a chicken barbecue presented by Sherburne Rotary.
Earth Day at Rogers Center will end with “Historic Homes are Green Homes” a collaboration with the Chenango County Historical Society. At 2:30 p.m. Andrew Roblee of Roblee Historic Preservation will give an interactive presentation at the historic Stone House across the road from Rogers Center visitor parking. The history of the Stone House from its construction in 1835 to its present day potential for historic heritage restoration will be discussed. Visitors will also learn how construction and demolition waste can be reduced through the preservation or reuse of building materials.
Admission will be by free-will donation.
The Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center is at 2721 State Highway 80 in Sherburne.
Email david@friend sofrogers.org or call 607-674-4733 for more information.
Society members to meet Sunday
SCHOHARIE — The annual spring membership meeting of the Schoharie County Historical Society will be held on Sunday, April 23, at Chieftans Restaurant and Bar at 584 E. Main St. in Cobleskill.
The doors will open at 12:30 p.m. A business meeting will begin at 1 p.m.
Call 518-295-7192 or visitTheOldStoneFort.org for more information.
