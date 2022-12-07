Rabies vaccinations to be administered
SOUTH NEW BERLIN — A rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the South New Berlin Fire Department at 3327 State Highway 8 in South New Berlin.
A $5 donation per animal is request.
The required registration may be completed at http://health.ny.gv.go2clinic.
Call the Chenango County Department of Public Health’s Environmental Division at 607-337-1673 or visit www.co.chenango.ny.us for more information.
Society organizes social fundraiser
SHARON SPRINGS — The Sharon Historical Society will host a holiday “Mingle and Jingle” party for the public at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the American Hotel at 192 Main St. in Sharon Springs. The event will serve as a fundraiser for the Historical Society’s expansion project.
According to a media release, guests are asked to bring an un-wrapped gift for an auction.
Santa will be there and entertainment will be provided by Garth Roberts, Veronica Klaus, Austin Jetter and Ron Ketelsen.
Appetizers will also be served at the BYOB event.
Registration is available at www.eventbrite.com/e/451729544227.
Silver Tea set at area library
OTEGO — A Silver Tea Holiday Bash will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Harris Memorial Library at 334 Main St. in Otego.
The community event will include piano music, caroling, snacks, desserts, drinks, activities for children and a basket raffle.
Market in Franklin to open Sunday
FRANKLIN — A winter edition of the Franklin Farmers’ Market will feature a dozen vendors with a wide variety of food and gift items from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Franklin Railroad and Museum and Farmhouse Community Center at 572 Main St. in Franklin.
Visit facebook.com/FranklinNYFarmersMarket/ for more information.
