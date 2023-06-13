Talk at library to focus on ticks
HARTWICK — “Tick Talk” will be presented to the public at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Kinney Memorial Library at 3140 County Highway 11.
According to a media release, Amanda Roome, a research scientist at Bassett Healthcare Network, will discuss different tick species and diseases associated with ticks such as Lyme. She will also provide information on how to prevent tick bites, properly remove them and what roles deer, opossum and household pets play in the spread of Lyme.
Call 607-293-6199 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.