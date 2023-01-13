Museum to offer tours via Zoom
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum will present three virtual tours focused on museum collections on the American landscape, American folk art and American Indian art.
According to a media release, tours will take place from 2 to 2:30 p.m. on selected Tuesdays from Jan. 17 through March 28. They will be conducted via Zoom.
The first tour will feature author James Fenimore Cooper, artist Thomas Cole, and Hudson River School of landscape painters and will be followed by a live discussion.
Although the virtual tours are free, consideration is requested in the form of a $10 suggested donation per tour in order for the Museum to continue offering virtual programming.
A schedule along with descriptions for all three tours is available online at FenimoreArt.org.
Tour reservations may be made at Eventbrite.com or FenimoreArt.org.
January activities planned in Sidney
SIDNEY — The Community Cultural Center at 1 Bridge St. in Sidney will present an open acoustic jam for all ages by donation from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Paint & Sip with Pat will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Participants will paint a “Night by the Lake” scene. The $20 fee includes supplies.
A sewing activity using polar fleece will be offered at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. Participants will create a beanie and matching neck warmer. The $10 per person fee includes supplies.
Email sidney.ny.ccc@gmail.com or find the Center on Facebook for more information.
Articles sought for publication
NORWICH — The Chenango County Historical Society is accepting submissions for the 2023 issue of its Journal of the Chenango County Historical Society.
According to a media release, while all stories related to Chenango County heritage are welcome — especially those that are not already well-known — topics of particular interest include military history, prominent women, prohibition stories, and faith perspectives such as the Mormon or Jewish communities.
The Journal of the Chenango County Historical Society, which debuted in the summer of 2012, is an annual CCHS publication featuring scholarly articles highlighting the history of Chenango County. Over the years, topics have ranged from “The Mysterious Disappearance of Mr. Elwood in Guilford” to “A History of Dairying in the Town of Columbus,” and “Unmasking the Beaver Meadow Gang” to “A Short History of the Smithville Fair.”
Last year’s 10th anniversary issue featured narratives, from “Anna B. Smith for Sheriff” to “Emancipation Day in Greene,” and “A Profile of Preston Manor” to “When Arks Were Built in Sherburne.”
CCHS Operations Manager Joseph Fryc noted in the release that
“There are amazing stories related to our local communities just waiting to be revealed. There is so much collective knowledge in our communities. It is our goal to find and share these hidden gems from every corner of Chenango County so that everyone has the opportunity to read and appreciate them.”
Articles intended for this year’s Journal of the Chenango County Historical Society should be submitted by early March for full consideration.
Contact Fryc at 607- 334-9227, ext. 2, or info@chenangohistorical.org for more information and submission guidelines.
