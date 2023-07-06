July contradance set for Friday
FLY CREEK — A contradance will be held by the Otsego Dance Society Friday, July 7, at Cornfield Hall in Fly Creek. The band will be Mandigo Blue and Peter Stix will call.
According to a media release, Mandigo Blue is a local three-piece band made up of Solvei Blue playing clarinet, Carol Mandigo on guitar, and Peter Blue playing nyckleharpa and accordion.
Dancing will begin at 7:30 p.m. and continue until 10:30. The suggested donation is $10 for adults, $5 for students and teenagers and free for children 12 and younger, with a maximum of $25 per family. Cornfield Hall is at 655 County Route 26 in Fly Creek.
Call 607-965-8232, 607-547-8164, visit www.otsegodancesociety.weebly.com or find them on Facebook for more information.
Tuesday Market to feature Q&A
COOPERSTOWN — Historic building questions on age, style and context will be addressed at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market at 101 Main St. in Pioneer Alley from noon until 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, by Cindy Falk, Cooperstown Graduate Program material culture professor.
Participants are encouraged to bring photos to help illustrate their questions. Information on state tax credits for historic home and barn owners will also be available.
Newcomers to be met and welcomed
COOPERSTOWN — Welcome Home Cooperstown will host its third Community Meet and Greet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Village Hall at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, the event will serve to welcome newcomers and assist them in building connections to established residents and institutions and encourage them to make the community their permanent home. Information about upcoming community events will also be available. Refreshments will be provided by Friends of Bassett.
All are welcome to attend. Call 607-547-2411 for more information.
