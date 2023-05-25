Artist inspired by John Burroughs
ANDES — A multi-media exhibit by Patrice Lorenz, “Finding John Burroughs,” will be introduced from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Hunting Tavern at 288 Main St. in Andes. The exhibit will remain through July 2.
According to a media release, inspired by the life and work of Burroughs, a Delaware County resident and American naturalist, the exhibit includes paintings, sculpture and sound.
The museum is regularly open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and will be also open those hours Sunday, May 28 and July 2.
Call 845-676-3775 for more information.
Music on Stoop season set to open
BAINBRIDGE — Music on the Stoop will begin its 2023 concert schedule this weekend.
Blue Tonic will perform from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at 17 W. Main St. in Bainbridge.
Call Steve at 607-237-9299 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.