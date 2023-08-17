Why barns matter to be discussed
SPRINGFIELD — A talk on “Raising Barns: Past, Present and Future” will be presented by Cindy Falk of Cooperstown at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at Hyde Hall. Falk is professor of material culture for the Cooperstown Graduate Program.
According to a media release, the talk is part of Otsego 2000’s Historic Preservation Series that began in June.
Falk will explore connections among agriculture, buildings and the historic landscape of central New York and argue that old barns still matter in the 21st century, even if their historic uses may have faded.
Hyde Hall is at 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road in Springfield.
Call 607-547-8881 for more information.
Talk on logging to be presented
OTEGO — The Otego Historical Society will present a program by Mary Johnson-Butler on “Logging on the Susquehanna River” at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at the Otego Town Hall at 3526 State Highway 7.
