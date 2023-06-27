Documentary to be shown, discussed
WALTON — The Grant Rogers project, in collaboration with Music on the Delaware and the William B. Ogden Library, will present a film screening of a remastered copy of the film “Indian Summer” and a short documentary titled “The Fall of Cannonsville.” The event will be at the Walton Theatre at 30 Gardiner Place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29.
According to a media release, the films document the destruction of Cannonsville, as its residents were forced out in order to make way for the building of the reservoir that supplies New York City with fresh drinking water.
A question-and-answer period will follow and Charles Cadkin, the documentary’s producer, will speak.
Silent auction set at library
ROXBURY — The Roxbury Library Association will have its annual silent auction Saturday, July 1, at the library at 53742 State Highway 30 in Roxbury.
According to a media release, registration and bidding will begin at 9:30 a.m. and continue until 1:30 p.m.
Winners will be announced by 2 p.m. Items will need to be paid for and collected at that time. Cash and checks will be accepted as payment.
Auction items include like-new fur coats, jewelry, original artworks and prints, gift certificates from local businesses, antique glassware and dinnerware.
Call 607-326-7901 or email ro.mary@4cls.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.