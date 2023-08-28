Society to sponsor September dance
FLY CREEK — The Otsego Dance Society will sponsor a contradance Friday, Sept. 1, at Cornfield Hall in Fly Creek. Music will be provided by the band Traverse and Katy Heine will call.
According to a media release, Traverse, a local band, features Liz Brown on flute, Bernd Neumann on fiddle, and Carol Mandigo on guitar. Together they play traditional music from the various Celtic cultures and contemporary American contra dance tunes.
Heine, an Ithaca-based caller, has been leading contradances in the Finger Lakes region and beyond for more than 30 years. She’s known for her clear teaching style and large repertoire of fun and flowing dances.
All ages are welcome and no dance partner or experience is needed since the caller teaches each dance. Beginners may arrive at 7:15 p.m. for a brief introduction to some basic steps.
Dancing will begin at 7:30 and continue until 10:30 with a short break for refreshments.
The suggested donation is $10 for adults, $5 for students and teenagers and free for children 12 and younger, with a maximum of $25 per family.
Cornfield Hall is at 655 County Route 26 in Fly Creek.
Call 607-965-8232, 607-547-8164 or visit www.otsegodancesociety.weebly.com for more information.
Bainbridge Days to be Sept. 1-2
BAINBRIDGE — Bainbridge Days have been scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 1 and 2, by the Bainbridge Chamber of Commerce.
Friday’s events in Village Green Park will feature musical entertainment by the Short Change Band at the gazebo from 6 to 8 p.m., followed by the movie “Super Mario Bros.” with free hot dogs and popcorn. If it rains, activities will move to the Town Hall Theater at 15 N. Main St.
Saturday, in addition to restaurants and businesses being open, there will be vendors in the park and a “Big Book Sale” will be sponsored from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bainbridge Free Library at 13 N. Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.