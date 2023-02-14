Church members to distribute food
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church will sponsor its monthly free food distribution for families in need Thursday, Feb. 16, from 4 p.m. until the supply is gone.
Motorists should enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street.
French documentary set to be screened
DELHI —The Community Film Picks series will feature the documentary “Latcho Drom,” which is French for Safe Journey, at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Bushel at 106 Main St. in Delhi.
According to a media release, the 1993 film was written and directed by Tony Gatlif. It focuses on the Romani people’s journey from Northwest India to Spain, and consists primarily of music. The film begins in the Thar desert in Northern India and ends in Spain, passing through Egypt, Turkey, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and France. All the Romani portrayed are actual members of the Romani community.
The doors will open at 6:45 p.m.
March’s film will be “The Bad Seed,” a 1956 American psychological thriller directed by Mervyn LeRoy.
Bushel invites community residents to propose films for future screenings.
Email info@bushel collective.org or visit www.bushelcollective.org for more information.
American Legion to sponsor dinner
LAURENS — A dine-in and takeout turkey dinner will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the American Legion at 11 Main St. in Laurens.
The meal will cost $12 for adults and $5 for children younger than 5.
Series on careers to begin locally
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — A Career Night will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, at the Richfield Springs Community Center at 6 Ann St. in Richfield Springs. Part of a series, programs will continue on select Fridays in March and April. Each will focus on a different career path.
According to a media release, health care careers will be featured Friday. A local doctor, nurse and paramedic will offer insights into their professions. A question-and-answer period will follow. Students in seventh through 12 grade are encouraged to attend. Parents and guardians are also welcome. Light refreshments will be served.
Contact Zone youth program directors at tonya@richfieldzone.org or rick@richfieldzone.org for more information.
Astronomy evening set in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Naked Eye Astronomy will be offered at Mohican Farm in Springfield from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
According to a media release from the Otsego County Conservation Association, participants will see bright stars and constellations and may also be able to see Mars, Jupiter and Venus — without a telescope.
Participants should dress to be outside for more than an hour and bring a camp chair and blanket.
Registration is strongly recommended for the program so that organizers can get in touch if weather forces postponement.
Visit www.occainfo.org or call 607-547-4468 for more information and to register.
Vendor market set at library’s venue
WORCESTER — The Worcester-Schenevus Library at 170-174 Main St. in Worcester has added a venue next door called the Library Annex where events will be held.
Vendors from the Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market will be there from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, with baked goods, barbecued foods, cheeses, micro greens, crafts, spices, jams, jellies, Tupperware, art, and body care products.
Vendors interested in having a table may call Josh at 719-246-5593.
Beginning March 2, the Office of the Aging will offer the Tai Chi for Arthritis course from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for eight weeks for those 60 and older. Call Sarah at 607-547-4232 to register.
Call 607-397-7309 or visit www.worcester freelibrary.org for more information.
