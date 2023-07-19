Program to feature escape by POW
EAST MEREDITH — Fred Holcomb’s experiences as a Korean War prisoner will be told by Gary Manning and Bill Simons in “Still Standing” at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, by the Meredith Historical Society in the former Charlotte Valley Presbyterian Church at 10044 Elk Creek Road in East Meredith.
According to a media release, Holcomb grew up in Meredith and graduated from Delaware Academy in 1948. In 1949, he enlisted in the Marines. After boot camp at Parris Island, he graduated from the Motor Transport School at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and volunteered for duty with the 1st Marine Division on the West Coast. The Korean War began June 25, 1950. On Sept. 15, 1950, Holcomb participated in an amphibious assault at Inchon.
A little more than two months later, on Nov. 28, 1950, his truck was ambushed near the Chosin Reservoir. He was subsequently captured by the Chinese and held captive until he escaped May 25, 1951.
In 2020, Manning’s interview with Holcomb and recording of the oral history of his capture, survival, and escape made its way into a manuscript by Manning on which Thursday’s program is based and that carries the same title, “Still Standing.”
In a news story about the book written by Sarah Eames and published in The Daily Star on Oct. 31, 2020, Eames wrote, “Holcomb, who had long been hesitant to share his story with anyone else, detailed his experiences to Manning through more than 15 hours on the phone. Over the course of three months, Manning painstakingly documented his fellow Marine’s greatest war story, compiling a 76–page manuscript. In it are Holcomb’s own words, describing his capture and imprisonment by Chinese soldiers in North Korea.”
Admission is free. Refreshments will be served.
Call 607-746-8083 for more information.
Water hydrant work set for Tuesday
LAURENS — Main Street water hydrants will be flushed Tuesday, July 25, in the village of Laurens. Work will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Residents are advised that there may be low water pressure and slightly discolored water while the work is in progress.
Swim lessons set to begin July 31
DELHI — The town of Delhi will offer swim lessons Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday evenings from July 31 to Aug. 15, at the West Branch Recreation and Aquatic Center at 215 Page Ave. in Delhi.
Level I lessons will held at 5 p.m., followed by Level II at 5:30 p.m., Level III at 6 p.m. and Level IV at 6:30 p.m.
Call the town clerk at 607-746-3737 for registration forms or visit the office at 5 Elm St. to register. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Email recdirector@townofdelhi.org for more information.
