Library announces forums, workshop
ROXBURY — The Tuesday Forum for April 4, at Roxbury Library will feature four Roxbury Central School students who will answer questions about cell phones, Androids, and social media platforms.
At the Tuesday Forum for May 7, Robin Williams will give a presentation on Medicare.
Forums begin at 10 a.m. and end by noon.
At 9 a.m., Saturday, April 22, the workshop "First Time Home Buyers" will be presented by the Western Catskills Community Revitalization Council.
Roxbury Library is at 53742 State Highway 30 in Roxbury.
Call 607-326-7901 or email ro.mary@4cls.org for more information and to register.
Plans for July 4 to be discussed
SPRINGFIELD CENTER — Plans are being set for the Town of Springfield’s 2023 Fourth of July Parade and Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, in Springfield Center.
According to a media release, businesses, organizations, families, musical groups, and individuals may register online to participate in the parade.
Local nonprofit organizations may also sponsor fundraising activities at Springfield Community Center provided a representative attends monthly meetings of the Springfield 4th of July Committee. The next meeting of the committee is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Springfield Community Center at 129 County Road 29A in Springfield Center.
Email springfield.july4@gmail.com or call Committee Chair Debra Miller at 315-858-0304 for more information.
Cemetery group to have election
UNADILLA — The annual meeting of the Evergreen Hill Cemetery Association will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Town Hall at 1648 State Highway 7 in Unadilla.
According to a media release, officers and trustees will be elected and rates will be discussed.
The continued removal of dead and or dangerous trees and filling in ruts on the cemetery grounds will serve as the association’s main project for the year.
Anyone interested in joining is welcome to attend the meeting.
