Church to present rummage by bagful
HARTWICK SEMINARY — Rummage by the bagful will be offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8 and 9, at Evangelical Lutheran Church at 4636 State Route 28 in Hartwick Seminary. Patrons may fill a bag for $3.
Nature walk series slated to resume
OAKSVILLE — The Otsego County Conservation Association will kick off its monthly homeschool nature walk series on Friday, Sept. 8.
According to a media release, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., the grounds of the Parslow Road Conservation Area at 127 Parslow Road in Oaksville will be explored. Participants will identify trees, listen to birds and become familiar with the woodlands.
Visit occainfo.org/calendar to register.
Fair dedicated to wellness topics
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The second annual Wellness Fair will be held from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, in Spring Park in Richfield Springs.
According to a media release, more than two dozen exhibitors are expected to be there to address health and wellness issues.
The event will include demonstrations of reiki, Pilates, yoga, CBD treatments and healthy cooking. There will also be a bike safety rodeo for children ranging in age from 6 to 12.
Information will also be available on such topics as how to quit smoking, Alzheimer’s disease and funeral pre-planning.
The Wellness Fair is sponsored by the Richfield Springs Area Chamber of Commerce, Richfield Springs Community Food Cooperative and Otsego County Board of Representatives.
Spring Park is at the corner of U.S. Highway 20 and Church Street.
Pomona Grange schedules meeting
WESTVILLE — Otsego County Pomona Grange members will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Grange Hall at 2631 Otsego County Route 35 in Westville.
Business will include the installation of officers and reports from Pomona officers and delegates from each Grange. Various committee reports will also be provided.
A covered dish lunch will be served at noon with each family bringing a dish to share and their table service. Beverages will be furnished by the host Grange.
Lecturer Pat Hornbeck will present a hands-only CPR refresher at 1 p.m.
The 2023-24 Otsego Pomona directories will also be distributed.
Count wanted for takeout dinner
CHERRY VALLEY — Members of the Methodist Church at 84 Main St. in Cherry Valley will serve a takeout turkey dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.
The $14 dinner will include turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash, a roll, and an apple or pumpkin pie slice.
Reservations are being taken by Ellen at 607-264-3255 or PJ at 607-264-3703. Callers should be prepared to leave a message with their name and telephone number.
Clean Sweep event set
HARTWICK — Hartwick’s Fall Clean Sweep has been scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, September 16, at Hartwick Town Hall.
Fall Clean Sweep will allow town residents to freely dispose of old household furniture, yard trash and scrap metal. Hartwick residents can have their items picked up at their homes by a team of volunteers. Each load will carry a fee of $30. Volunteer availability may affect the timing of the pickup.
Call Town Clerk Andrea Vazquez at 607-386-9769 or email clerk@hartwick ny.gov to arrange for a pickup. Hartwick residents only; proof of residency will be required.
Other items, such as televisions and other electronics, mattresses, green waste, etc. may be accepted with a charge. No hazardous waste or household garbage will be accepted.
Hartwick is seeking volunteers to help with Fall Clean Sweep. If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Town Clerk Andrea Vazquez at: 607-386-9769 or via email at clerk@hartwickny.gov.
Fall Clean Sweep will also feature a Yard Sale of items made available through donation. The yard sale will help offset the cost of expenses incurred by Clean Sweep.
Contact Bruce Markusen at 607-547-8070 or bmarkusen@hartwickny.gov with questions or for more information.
Mushroom Walk set for Sunday
PIERSTOWN — A Mushroom Walk will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, led by mushroom enthusiast Margret Grebowicz.
According to a media release, sponsored by the Otsego County Conservation Association, the walk aims to add and reinforce knowledge participants gained during a walk held in August and is open to first-timers as well.
The group will meet at Vibbard Road’s highest point in Pierstown.
Participants should dress in long pants and shoes they don’t mind getting muddy. Those who want to take mushrooms home should bring bags.
Visit www.occainfo.org/calendar to register.
Children’s Choir forming for fall
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Children’s Choir is accepting participants for its autumn session.
According to a media release, the fall program, scheduled to begin Friday, Sept. 15, is open to children ages 7 to 12.
Participants will learn classic pop and rock & roll songs along with holiday selections and be encouraged to help choreograph songs in preparation for performances. There will also be opportunities for members to sing solos and play percussion instruments.
Rehearsals will take place at First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown from 3 to 4 p.m. every Friday from Sept. 15 to Nov. 3, with performances to follow.
There is a $110 fee per participant.
Email Cooperstown Children’s Choir at Coopers townChildrensChoir@gmail.com, visit www. CooperstownChildrens Choir.com or call Dana LaCroix at 607- 304-1359 for more information and to register.
