Holiday Boutique set in Jefferson
JEFFERSON — A Holiday Boutique with refreshments will be sponsored by the Jefferson Historical Society, at 163 Main St. in Jefferson from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
According to a media release, there will be new and vintage items suitable for gift giving, fashion jewelry, Christmas decorations, Werner Rentsch art prints and note cards and Barb Palmer bird photos and note cards.
Those who bring donations for the Jefferson Food Pantry will receive a coupon to redeem in the Boutique.
The Nicholas J. Juried Museum of Jefferson will also be open during the event.
Tree lighting set at dusk in Andes
ANDES — A tree lighting and visit with Santa will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in Bohlman Park at the Andes Public Library at 242 Main St. in Andes.
The family event will include holiday songs and hot cocoa.
Christmas bazaar is scheduled
GILBERTSVILLE — A Christmas Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in New Life Fellowship Hall at Gilbertsville Baptist Church.
The event will include takeout lunch and dessert, crafts, a chance auction, raffle and white elephant table.
Grilled chicken to be sold in lot
COBLESKILL — Barbecued chicken will be available to purchase in the parking lot at Ace Hardware in Cobleskill by the Charlotteville Schoolhouse Restoration Committee from 11 a.m. until sold out Sunday, Dec. 4. The chicken, prepared by Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q in Oneonta, will sell for $8 per half.
Decorated trees to be displayed
NORWICH — The Chenango County Historical Society will present its annual “Parade of Trees” in-person and virtually this year.
According to a media release, for public health reasons the “Parade of Trees” was virtual for two years, but it also provided an opportunity for increased community interaction.
Local charitable organizations will decorate evergreen trees highlighting the culture, history and heritage of Chenango County. The CCHS Holiday Open House scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, will serve as the launch date for the “People’s Choice” contest, when both in-person and virtual visitors may vote for their favorite decorated trees by making donations in-person or using the online virtual campaign.
The organization’s tree that accumulates the greatest combined total at the campaign’s conclusion on Dec. 30, will be deemed the winner. The winning tree campaign’s earnings will be split evenly between the organization and CCHS. Donations from all other tree entries will support the mission of CCHS.
Visit www.chenangohistorical.org/fourth-annual-parade-of-trees or call (607-334-9227 for more information.
CCHS is at 45 Rexford St. in Norwich.
Blood drive to be held in Worcester
WORCESTER — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from noon until 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the municipal building at 19 Katie Lane in Worcester.
Appointments may be made by calling Norma at 607-397-9119, 800-733-2767 or online at www.redcrossblood.org.
Center for arts to sponsor market
MORRIS — Butternut Valley Arts & Crafts Center at 124 Main St. in Morris will sponsor its annual Holiday Market from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 7 to 9, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
The event will feature the work of local artists.
The nonprofit membership organization has been a supporter and educator of traditional arts and crafts for more than 50 years.
Call 607-263-2150 for more information.
