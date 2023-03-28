Career Nights set at Community Ctr.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The fifth in a series of Career Nights will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Richfield Springs Community Center at 6 Ann St. in Richfield Springs, and will focus on agriculture and livestock
Remaining Career Nights will be held as follows:
Friday, April 14: professional laborer
Friday, April 28: food service and hospitality
Area junior-senior high school students are encouraged to attend. Parents and guardians are also welcome.
Light refreshments will be served. Question-and-answer periods will follow.
Contact Zone youth program directors at tonya@richfieldzone.org or rick@richfieldzone.org for more information.
Poet and artist to give program
COOPERSTOWN — An talk and reading with artist Ashley Norwood Cooper and poet A.E. Stallings will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Fenimore Art Museum.
According to a media release, Stallings will read from her latest book of poetry “This Afterlife” and Cooper will discuss the paintings in the exhibit “Swarm: Works by Ashley Norwood Cooper” at Fenimore from April 1 through May 14.
The pair will talk about the relationship between art and poetry and how their decades-long friends and creative exchange has influenced their work.
Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.
Fenimore Art Museum is at 5798 State Highway 80, just outside the village of Cooperstown.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
Stations of Cross to be performed
COOPERSTOWN — “The Living Stations of the Cross: A Walk Through the Passion of Christ” will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, March 31, at St. Mary’s Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Church at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
A reception will follow in the parish hall.
Meeting set about cemetery in Afton
AFTON — The annual meeting of the North Afton Cemetery Association will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 1, at the North Afton United Methodist Church on county Road 17 in Afton.
All who have deeds to lots are eligible to vote.
Series for children to be presented
COOPERSTOWN — Children are invited to work with artist Ashley Norwood Cooper from 11 a.m. until noon, April 1, 15, and 29, at Fenimore Art Museum.
According to a media release, the program for ages 19 and younger, included with museum admission, will feature crafting, stories and poetry in the creation of an art installation called “The Revery Garden.” Revery is defined as a state of dreamy imagination or fanciful musing.
Fenimore Art Museum is at 5798 State Highway 80, just outside the village of Cooperstown.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
Masons in Laurens to sponsor dinner
LAURENS — A chicken and biscuit dinner will be held at the Laurens Masonic Lodge at 7 Brook St. in Laurens from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
The dine-in or takeout meal will include chicken, biscuits, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, cranberry jelly, bread and butter pickles and strawberries and ice cream. The cost is $12 for adults and $7 for children.
Proceeds will be used to fund lodge functions and maintain it for use by other groups and the community.
Hunt to follow pancake breakfast
FRANKLIN — The Franklin Fire Department at 351 Main St. in Franklin will sponsor a donation pancake breakfast, appearance by the Easter Bunny and basket raffle from 8 a.m. until noon Sunday, April 2.
According to a media release, after breakfast, an Easter Egg Hunt will begin at noon in Village Park.
Blood drive set in area community
WORCESTER — A Red Cross blood drive will be held from noon until 6 p.m. Monday, April 3, at the municipal building at 19 Katie Lane in Worcester.
New donors and walk-ins are welcome.
Appointments may be made at 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org.
Area quilt guild to meet Tuesday
COBLESKILL — The Peaceable Day Quilters quilt guild will meet from 10:30 a.m. until noon Tuesday, April 4, at Fusion Church Hall at 375 N. Grand St. in Cobleskill.
Stephanie Liddle will demonstrate ruching, or rouching, a fabric manipulation technique used to gather or create ruffling or pleating that is typically used to accent garments or assembled into floral designs or embellishments.
Updates with regard to various on-going and upcoming charity projects will be also given.
Other members will show-case their recent projects in the show and tell portion of the meeting.
May and June field trips and workshops will be reviewed.
All are welcome including area and visiting quilters from beginner to experienced.
Plans for July 4 to be discussed
SPRINGFIELD CENTER — Plans are being set for the Town of Springfield’s 2023 Fourth of July Parade and Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, in Springfield Center.
According to a media release, businesses, organizations, families, musical groups, and individuals may register online to participate in the parade.
Local nonprofit organizations may also sponsor fundraising activities at Springfield Community Center provided a representative attends monthly meetings of the Springfield 4th of July Committee. The next meeting of the committee is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Springfield Community Center at 129 County Road 29A in Springfield Center.
Email springfield.july4@gmail.com or call Committee Chair Debra Miller at 315-858-0304 for more information.
Cemetery group to have election
UNADILLA — The annual meeting of the Evergreen Hill Cemetery Association will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Town Hall at 1648 State Highway 7 in Unadilla.
According to a media release, officers and trustees will be elected and rates will be discussed.
The continued removal of dead and or dangerous trees and filling in ruts on the cemetery grounds will serve as the association’s main project for the year.
Anyone interested in joining is welcome to attend the meeting.
